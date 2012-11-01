Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 1, 2012 | 8:35am IST

Grandpa Mitt

<p>Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 23
<p>Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (back L) hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 U.S. presidential debate with U.S. President Barack Obama in Denver October 3, 2012. With Romney onstage are his son Tagg (3rd L), his wife Ann (C), sons Josh (top R) and Craig (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)</p>

Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (back L) hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 U.S. presidential debate with U.S. President Barack...more

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (back L) hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 U.S. presidential debate with U.S. President Barack Obama in Denver October 3, 2012. With Romney onstage are his son Tagg (3rd L), his wife Ann (C), sons Josh (top R) and Craig (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)

Close
2 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney watches television coverage of former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaking at the Republican National Convention, with several of his grandchildren in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney watches television coverage of former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaking at the Republican National Convention, with several of his grandchildren in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney watches television coverage of former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaking at the Republican National Convention, with several of his grandchildren in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney watches television coverage of the Republican National Convention with five of his grandchildren in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney watches television coverage of the Republican National Convention with five of his grandchildren in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney watches television coverage of the Republican National Convention with five of his grandchildren in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney sits down to dinner with his family at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, October 21, 2012. He is joined by (L-R) son Craig, daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Parker, wife Ann and grandson Miles. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney sits down to dinner with his family at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, October 21, 2012. He is joined by (L-R) son Craig, daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Parker, wife Ann and grandson Miles. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney sits down to dinner with his family at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, October 21, 2012. He is joined by (L-R) son Craig, daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Parker, wife Ann and grandson Miles. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 23
<p>Ann Romney sits in her tour bus with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as they wait to surprise a staffer with a birthday cake in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Ann Romney sits in her tour bus with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as they wait to surprise a staffer with a birthday cake in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Ann Romney sits in her tour bus with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as they wait to surprise a staffer with a birthday cake in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
6 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney hugs his grandson Nash as his granddaughter Gracie looks on, during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney hugs his grandson Nash as his granddaughter Gracie looks on, during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney hugs his grandson Nash as his granddaughter Gracie looks on, during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney walks with his grandsons Nash (L) and Owen across the tarmac for a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney walks with his grandsons Nash (L) and Owen across the tarmac for a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney walks with his grandsons Nash (L) and Owen across the tarmac for a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney laughs with his grandson Parker Mitt Romney, 18 months, as he campaigns at the William D. Ford Senior Center in Taylor, Michigan January 13, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Mitt Romney laughs with his grandson Parker Mitt Romney, 18 months, as he campaigns at the William D. Ford Senior Center in Taylor, Michigan January 13, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney laughs with his grandson Parker Mitt Romney, 18 months, as he campaigns at the William D. Ford Senior Center in Taylor, Michigan January 13, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
9 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney hugs his grandchildren as he arrives onstage at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Mitt Romney hugs his grandchildren as he arrives onstage at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney hugs his grandchildren as he arrives onstage at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 23
<p>Ann Romney picks out some baked goods with her grandchildren, Parker (C) and Miles (R) as she meets with supporters during a campaign stop for her husband at Fresco's Bakery &amp; Bistro in Lakeland, Florida, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Ann Romney picks out some baked goods with her grandchildren, Parker (C) and Miles (R) as she meets with supporters during a campaign stop for her husband at Fresco's Bakery & Bistro in Lakeland, Florida, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Ann Romney picks out some baked goods with her grandchildren, Parker (C) and Miles (R) as she meets with supporters during a campaign stop for her husband at Fresco's Bakery & Bistro in Lakeland, Florida, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
11 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Nash during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Nash during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Nash during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 23
<p>Paul Ryan and wife Janna collect their children and the Romney grandchildren during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Paul Ryan and wife Janna collect their children and the Romney grandchildren during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Paul Ryan and wife Janna collect their children and the Romney grandchildren during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann, their son Craig and their grandson Parker at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann, their son Craig and their grandson Parker at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann, their son Craig and their grandson Parker at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney walks with some of his grandchildren off his campaign plane in Colorado Springs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney walks with some of his grandchildren off his campaign plane in Colorado Springs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney walks with some of his grandchildren off his campaign plane in Colorado Springs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 23
<p>\Ann Romney sits in her hotel suite with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as she watches her appearance on the Rachael Ray Show in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

\Ann Romney sits in her hotel suite with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as she watches her appearance on the Rachael Ray Show in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Thursday, November 01, 2012

\Ann Romney sits in her hotel suite with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as she watches her appearance on the Rachael Ray Show in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
16 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney plays with his grandson, Parker, during a campaign stop in Clive, Iowa, January 1, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Mitt Romney plays with his grandson, Parker, during a campaign stop in Clive, Iowa, January 1, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney plays with his grandson, Parker, during a campaign stop in Clive, Iowa, January 1, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
17 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney waves to spectators as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade along with his grandchildren and Senator Kelly Ayotte in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Mitt Romney waves to spectators as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade along with his grandchildren and Senator Kelly Ayotte in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney waves to spectators as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade along with his grandchildren and Senator Kelly Ayotte in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
18 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney holds his grandson Parker during a campaign stop at the Sun City retirement community in Bluffton, South Carolina, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Mitt Romney holds his grandson Parker during a campaign stop at the Sun City retirement community in Bluffton, South Carolina, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney holds his grandson Parker during a campaign stop at the Sun City retirement community in Bluffton, South Carolina, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney talks with his granddaughter Chloe at his South Carolina Primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney talks with his granddaughter Chloe at his South Carolina Primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney talks with his granddaughter Chloe at his South Carolina Primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney walks with his grandchildren, his wife Ann, and Senator Kelly Ayotte as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Mitt Romney walks with his grandchildren, his wife Ann, and Senator Kelly Ayotte as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney walks with his grandchildren, his wife Ann, and Senator Kelly Ayotte as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
21 / 23
<p>Mitt Romney, his wife Ann, and his grandchildren, serve pancakes while attending a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney, his wife Ann, and his grandchildren, serve pancakes while attending a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Mitt Romney, his wife Ann, and his grandchildren, serve pancakes while attending a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
22 / 23
<p>The Romney and Ryan kids and grandchildren collect balloons at the end of the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

The Romney and Ryan kids and grandchildren collect balloons at the end of the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, November 01, 2012

The Romney and Ryan kids and grandchildren collect balloons at the end of the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Halloween: Before and after

Halloween: Before and after

Next Slideshows

Halloween: Before and after

Halloween: Before and after

Before and afters from a Halloween Horror Party in Germany.

01 Nov 2012
Halloween surf contest

Halloween surf contest

The best of the Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica.

01 Nov 2012
Obama in New Jersey

Obama in New Jersey

Chris Christie gives the President a first-hand look at the damage.

01 Nov 2012
The disappearing migrants

The disappearing migrants

A group of 60 mothers from Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala will cross Mexico on a journey following the route of their missing migrant daughters...

31 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast