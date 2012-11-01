Grandpa Mitt

Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (back L) hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 U.S. presidential debate with U.S. President Barack Obama in Denver October 3, 2012. With Romney onstage are his son Tagg (3rd L), his wife Ann (C), sons Josh (top R) and Craig (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)