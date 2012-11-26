Grandpa turned model
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. Liu was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter, Lu Ting in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou one day...more
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. Liu was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter, Lu Ting in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou one day when the women's clothes Lu was packing into boxes caught his eye. His visit came as the model that his granddaughter and four friends had booked for a photo shoot to promote their online fashion business suddenly cancelled, so, Liu, a 72-year-old former farmer visiting to escape the chilly winter of central Hunan province, stepped in to help. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", is helped during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", is helped during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lu Ting helps put on a wig on 72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lu Ting helps put on a wig on 72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", prepares for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", prepares for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", rests during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", rests during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", talks to his granddaughter Lu Ting during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", talks to his granddaughter Lu Ting during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping (L), also known as "MaDiGaGa", is helped by his granddaughter Lu Ting, as he dresses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping (L), also known as "MaDiGaGa", is helped by his granddaughter Lu Ting, as he dresses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
The Rolling Stones at 50
Half a century has passed since the Stones first live gig.
Airport fashion
How celebs dress for comfort - and style - when traveling.
India this week
Pictures of the week that went by from the lanes and bylanes of India.
American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.