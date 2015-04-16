Grave cleaners of Guatemala
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove...more
A grave cleaner places the mummified body of a woman in a coffin during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass...more
A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do...more
Grave cleaners transport discarded coffins and corpses wrapped in plastic bags on a forklift during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner holds a mummified body in a plastic bag near a forklift with discarded coffins and corpses in a plastic bags during exhumation works at General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner stands over a body after exhumation at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner wraps a mummified body in a plastic bag during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A mummified body leans on a coffin near a grave cleaner (R) during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner (L) holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner touches a mummified body during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A skeleton is seen in its coffin during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner wraps a mummified body in a plastic bag during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman (L) places flowers at a grave next to a mummified body during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Next Slideshows
Israel remembers
Israel marks its annual memorial day for the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two.
Fields of flowers
With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.
Life at Google
Behind-the-scenes at Google offices worldwide.
Shiva Gajan festival
Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu god Shiva and also to mark the end of the Bengali calendar...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.