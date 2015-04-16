Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 16, 2015 | 7:17pm IST

Grave cleaners of Guatemala

A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
1 / 14
A grave cleaner places the mummified body of a woman in a coffin during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner places the mummified body of a woman in a coffin during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A grave cleaner places the mummified body of a woman in a coffin during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
2 / 14
A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
3 / 14
Grave cleaners transport discarded coffins and corpses wrapped in plastic bags on a forklift during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Grave cleaners transport discarded coffins and corpses wrapped in plastic bags on a forklift during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Grave cleaners transport discarded coffins and corpses wrapped in plastic bags on a forklift during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
4 / 14
A grave cleaner holds a mummified body in a plastic bag near a forklift with discarded coffins and corpses in a plastic bags during exhumation works at General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner holds a mummified body in a plastic bag near a forklift with discarded coffins and corpses in a plastic bags during exhumation works at General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A grave cleaner holds a mummified body in a plastic bag near a forklift with discarded coffins and corpses in a plastic bags during exhumation works at General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
5 / 14
A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
6 / 14
A grave cleaner stands over a body after exhumation at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner stands over a body after exhumation at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A grave cleaner stands over a body after exhumation at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
7 / 14
A grave cleaner wraps a mummified body in a plastic bag during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner wraps a mummified body in a plastic bag during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A grave cleaner wraps a mummified body in a plastic bag during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
8 / 14
A mummified body leans on a coffin near a grave cleaner (R) during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A mummified body leans on a coffin near a grave cleaner (R) during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A mummified body leans on a coffin near a grave cleaner (R) during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
9 / 14
A grave cleaner (L) holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner (L) holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A grave cleaner (L) holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
10 / 14
A grave cleaner touches a mummified body during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner touches a mummified body during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A grave cleaner touches a mummified body during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
11 / 14
A skeleton is seen in its coffin during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A skeleton is seen in its coffin during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A skeleton is seen in its coffin during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
12 / 14
A grave cleaner wraps a mummified body in a plastic bag during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner wraps a mummified body in a plastic bag during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A grave cleaner wraps a mummified body in a plastic bag during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
13 / 14
A woman (L) places flowers at a grave next to a mummified body during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman (L) places flowers at a grave next to a mummified body during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A woman (L) places flowers at a grave next to a mummified body during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Israel remembers

Israel remembers

Next Slideshows

Israel remembers

Israel remembers

Israel marks its annual memorial day for the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two.

16 Apr 2015
Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.

15 Apr 2015
Life at Google

Life at Google

Behind-the-scenes at Google offices worldwide.

15 Apr 2015
Shiva Gajan festival

Shiva Gajan festival

Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu god Shiva and also to mark the end of the Bengali calendar...

15 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast