"Grease" outdoors
A shadow of a Rydell High School sign is cast on the grass of a playing field, before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. London-based Future Cinema, which specialises in...more
A shadow of a Rydell High School sign is cast on the grass of a playing field, before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. London-based Future Cinema, which specialises in immersive events fusing film, theatre, music and dance, transformed Barnes Common park into the movie's fictional setting of Rydell High School. Over 9,000 participants, donning 1950s attire, were expected at three showings over the weekend. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members arrive before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members arrive before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A cheerleader entertains audience members queuing for the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A cheerleader entertains audience members queuing for the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of Sandy (L) and Frenchie take shelter from the rain while greeting the arriving audience at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren...more
Actors playing the parts of Sandy (L) and Frenchie take shelter from the rain while greeting the arriving audience at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of rival gang members perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of rival gang members perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors ride in a vintage American car before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors ride in a vintage American car before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members embrace before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members embrace before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members have a pillow fight in a cabin before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members have a pillow fight in a cabin before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An actress, playing the part of "Frenchie", prepares for her role before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An actress, playing the part of "Frenchie", prepares for her role before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Women wearing period outfits chat in a makeshift diner before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Women wearing period outfits chat in a makeshift diner before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of rival gang members perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of rival gang members perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members queue to ride bumper cars before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members queue to ride bumper cars before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Members of the audience sing along during the start of the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Members of the audience sing along during the start of the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members wearing 1950s outfits dance before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members wearing 1950s outfits dance before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the final scene of the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the final scene of the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The cast poses before the arrival of the audience, at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The cast poses before the arrival of the audience, at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of the best Reuters pictures, and a look at what made news in India last week.
Profile: Prince Harry
Images of the British icon throughout the years.
Inside the DNC
Memorable moments from the DNC.
Tablet Boom
Here's a look at the various tablets launched over the years.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.