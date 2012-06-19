Great British food
Jellied eels (top row L-R), scotch eggs, bangers and mash (middle row L-R), a full English breakfast, roast beef and yorkshire pudding, pie and mash in liquor, crumble and custard (bottom row L-R), bread and butter pudding and strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A British desert of meringue, cream and strawberries called Eton Mess. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A traditional full English breakfast of sausages, chips, baked beans, bacon, black pudding and toast. Photographed at 'Enough To Feed an Elephant' cafe in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A traditional British snack of jellied eels. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A traditional British Sunday lunch of roast beef and yorkshire pudding, is photographed in Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A traditional British dish of sausages baked in batter, called 'Toad in the Hole'. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A traditional British snack of a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, called a Scotch Egg. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A tray of traditional British meat pies. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A traditional British meal of sausages and mashed potato in gravy, known as Bangers and Mash. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A traditional British cake made of different coloured squares of sponge covered in marzipan, called a Battenberg cake. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A bowl of rhubarb and almond trifle. Photographed at Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A traditional British desert of a bowl of strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A cup of tea and plate of biscuits. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
