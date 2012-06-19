Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 19, 2012 | 9:21pm IST

Great British food

<p>Jellied eels (top row L-R), scotch eggs, bangers and mash (middle row L-R), a full English breakfast, roast beef and yorkshire pudding, pie and mash in liquor, crumble and custard (bottom row L-R), bread and butter pudding and strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Jellied eels (top row L-R), scotch eggs, bangers and mash (middle row L-R), a full English breakfast, roast beef and yorkshire pudding, pie and mash in liquor, crumble and custard (bottom row L-R), bread and butter pudding and strawberries and cream....more

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Jellied eels (top row L-R), scotch eggs, bangers and mash (middle row L-R), a full English breakfast, roast beef and yorkshire pudding, pie and mash in liquor, crumble and custard (bottom row L-R), bread and butter pudding and strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 13
<p>A British desert of meringue, cream and strawberries called Eton Mess. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A British desert of meringue, cream and strawberries called Eton Mess. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A British desert of meringue, cream and strawberries called Eton Mess. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
2 / 13
<p>A traditional full English breakfast of sausages, chips, baked beans, bacon, black pudding and toast. Photographed at 'Enough To Feed an Elephant' cafe in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A traditional full English breakfast of sausages, chips, baked beans, bacon, black pudding and toast. Photographed at 'Enough To Feed an Elephant' cafe in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional full English breakfast of sausages, chips, baked beans, bacon, black pudding and toast. Photographed at 'Enough To Feed an Elephant' cafe in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
3 / 13
<p>A traditional British snack of jellied eels. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A traditional British snack of jellied eels. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British snack of jellied eels. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
4 / 13
<p>A traditional British Sunday lunch of roast beef and yorkshire pudding, is photographed in Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A traditional British Sunday lunch of roast beef and yorkshire pudding, is photographed in Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British Sunday lunch of roast beef and yorkshire pudding, is photographed in Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 13
<p>A traditional British dish of sausages baked in batter, called 'Toad in the Hole'. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A traditional British dish of sausages baked in batter, called 'Toad in the Hole'. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British dish of sausages baked in batter, called 'Toad in the Hole'. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 13
<p>A traditional British snack of a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, called a Scotch Egg. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A traditional British snack of a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, called a Scotch Egg. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British snack of a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, called a Scotch Egg. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 13
<p>A tray of traditional British meat pies. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A tray of traditional British meat pies. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A tray of traditional British meat pies. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 13
<p>A traditional British meal of sausages and mashed potato in gravy, known as Bangers and Mash. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A traditional British meal of sausages and mashed potato in gravy, known as Bangers and Mash. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British meal of sausages and mashed potato in gravy, known as Bangers and Mash. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
9 / 13
<p>A traditional British cake made of different coloured squares of sponge covered in marzipan, called a Battenberg cake. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A traditional British cake made of different coloured squares of sponge covered in marzipan, called a Battenberg cake. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British cake made of different coloured squares of sponge covered in marzipan, called a Battenberg cake. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 13
<p>A bowl of rhubarb and almond trifle. Photographed at Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A bowl of rhubarb and almond trifle. Photographed at Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A bowl of rhubarb and almond trifle. Photographed at Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 13
<p>A traditional British desert of a bowl of strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A traditional British desert of a bowl of strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British desert of a bowl of strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 13
<p>A cup of tea and plate of biscuits. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A cup of tea and plate of biscuits. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A cup of tea and plate of biscuits. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Crossing the Mexico-US Border

Crossing the Mexico-US Border

Next Slideshows

Crossing the Mexico-US Border

Crossing the Mexico-US Border

A look at the lives of migrants and the quest to cross the Mexico-U.S. Border for a better life.

19 Jun 2012
Plus-size beauty pageant

Plus-size beauty pageant

Sixteen women compete in the annual "Fat and Beautiful" beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

19 Jun 2012
The king of fruits

The king of fruits

A look at India's love affair with mangoes.

19 Jun 2012
Plight of the Rohingyas

Plight of the Rohingyas

Sectarian violence is threatening Myanmar's democratic transition.

19 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast