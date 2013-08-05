Greece battles Marathon inferno
Greek firefighters run out of water as they fight a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters run out of water as they fight a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter and a local honey producer try to save beehives as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter and a local honey producer try to save beehives as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter collects a water hose after running out of water as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter collects a water hose after running out of water as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters flee after they run out of water as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters flee after they run out of water as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter carries a hose as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter carries a hose as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A fire hose lies across a burned out area after a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A fire hose lies across a burned out area after a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A commanding officer of the Greek firefighters gives orders as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A commanding officer of the Greek firefighters gives orders as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters move to safe ground on a pick up truck while a firefighting helicopter flies overhead as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters move to safe ground on a pick up truck while a firefighting helicopter flies overhead as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters run to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters run to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters prepere to move as a firefighting aircraft flies overhead as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters prepere to move as a firefighting aircraft flies overhead as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters run to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters run to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters run to safer ground while their colleague calls for help on a radio as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek firefighters run to safer ground while their colleague calls for help on a radio as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A firefighting aircraft drops water over a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A firefighting aircraft drops water over a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter holds a fire hose as he runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter holds a fire hose as he runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A firefighting aircraft drops water over a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A firefighting aircraft drops water over a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter runs to help a colleague while another (R) runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek firefighter runs to help a colleague while another (R) runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
In-vitro burger
The world's first laboratory-grown beef burger was flipped out of a petri dish and into a frying pan, with food tasters declaring its flavor "close to meat."
A-Rod's career
A look at the baseball career of star New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.
Indian consulate attacked in Afghanistan
Suicide bombers attacked the Indian consulate in Afghanistan's eastern capital Jalalabad
Poverty-stricken India
Indian government figures showing that poverty has been cut by a third since 2004 has set off a row on whether the data is accurate.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.