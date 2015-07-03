Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 4, 2015 | 4:57am IST

Greece decides

A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi in Greek) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi in Greek) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi in Greek) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 21
Anti-austerity demonstrators tussle with a motorcycle policeman in Syntagma Square in Athens during an anti-Austerity rally, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Anti-austerity demonstrators tussle with a motorcycle policeman in Syntagma Square in Athens during an anti-Austerity rally, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Anti-austerity demonstrators tussle with a motorcycle policeman in Syntagma Square in Athens during an anti-Austerity rally, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 21
Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police next to a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police next to a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police next to a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
3 / 21
A pensioner is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A pensioner is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A pensioner is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 21
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 21
Protestors hold a giant flag in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Protestors hold a giant flag in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Protestors hold a giant flag in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
6 / 21
The word 'Yes' in Greek is seen on a sticker on the hand of a supporter during a pro-Euro rally in front of the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The word 'Yes' in Greek is seen on a sticker on the hand of a supporter during a pro-Euro rally in front of the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
The word 'Yes' in Greek is seen on a sticker on the hand of a supporter during a pro-Euro rally in front of the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 21
Pensioners struggle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Pensioners struggle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Pensioners struggle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
8 / 21
A 'Yes' supporter smiles as she arrives for the pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A 'Yes' supporter smiles as she arrives for the pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A 'Yes' supporter smiles as she arrives for the pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 21
Greek Communist Party supporters listen to a speech during a rally on Constitution (Syntagma) square, near the parliament building, in Athens, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Greek Communist Party supporters listen to a speech during a rally on Constitution (Syntagma) square, near the parliament building, in Athens, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Greek Communist Party supporters listen to a speech during a rally on Constitution (Syntagma) square, near the parliament building, in Athens, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 21
A child holds up a sign reading "No to Fear" in Greek during an anti-austerity demonstration in Syntagma Square, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A child holds up a sign reading "No to Fear" in Greek during an anti-austerity demonstration in Syntagma Square, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A child holds up a sign reading "No to Fear" in Greek during an anti-austerity demonstration in Syntagma Square, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
11 / 21
A 'Yes' supporter waves an EU flag during a pro-Euro rally next to the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A 'Yes' supporter waves an EU flag during a pro-Euro rally next to the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A 'Yes' supporter waves an EU flag during a pro-Euro rally next to the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 21
A 'Yes' supporter shouts slogans during a pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A 'Yes' supporter shouts slogans during a pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A 'Yes' supporter shouts slogans during a pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 21
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
14 / 21
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
15 / 21
A waiter at a coffee shop follows Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras live television address in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A waiter at a coffee shop follows Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras live television address in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A waiter at a coffee shop follows Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras live television address in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 21
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 21
A man walks past the Bank of Greece building with a graffiti that reads 'No (Oxi)' in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man walks past the Bank of Greece building with a graffiti that reads 'No (Oxi)' in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A man walks past the Bank of Greece building with a graffiti that reads 'No (Oxi)' in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 21
A man shows his cash cards as pensioners scuffle to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man shows his cash cards as pensioners scuffle to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A man shows his cash cards as pensioners scuffle to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 21
'Yes' supporters wave Greek and EU flags during a pro-Euro rally next to the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

'Yes' supporters wave Greek and EU flags during a pro-Euro rally next to the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
'Yes' supporters wave Greek and EU flags during a pro-Euro rally next to the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
20 / 21
A woman makes a transaction at a National Bank ATM, as a "No" graffiti is seen, at the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A woman makes a transaction at a National Bank ATM, as a "No" graffiti is seen, at the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A woman makes a transaction at a National Bank ATM, as a "No" graffiti is seen, at the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Flying solar

Flying solar

Next Slideshows

Flying solar

Flying solar

The Solar Impulse 2 is attempting a round-the-world flight.

04 Jul 2015
European heatwave

European heatwave

A widespread heatwave hits much of France, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and western Germany.

03 Jul 2015
Greece defaults

Greece defaults

Banks are closed, pensioners line up for their euros and a referendum looms after Greece failed to make a loan repayment to the IMF.

03 Jul 2015
Investing in China

Investing in China

Inside the brokerages and stock exchanges across China, the world's second-largest economy.

03 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast