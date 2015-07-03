Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 3, 2015 | 8:15pm IST

Greece defaults

Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police at the European Union Representation offices in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros/Fosphotos

Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police at the European Union Representation offices in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros/Fosphotos

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police at the European Union Representation offices in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros/Fosphotos
Close
1 / 35
A man reads newspaper on a street in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man reads newspaper on a street in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A man reads newspaper on a street in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 35
People are reflected on a building as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

People are reflected on a building as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
People are reflected on a building as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
3 / 35
A referendum campaign poster that reads 'Yes (Nai)' is seen on a bus stop with a graffiti that reads 'No (Oxi)' on it in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A referendum campaign poster that reads 'Yes (Nai)' is seen on a bus stop with a graffiti that reads 'No (Oxi)' on it in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A referendum campaign poster that reads 'Yes (Nai)' is seen on a bus stop with a graffiti that reads 'No (Oxi)' on it in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 35
A pro-EU protester places a sticker that reads "Yes to Greece, Yes to the Euro" in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

A pro-EU protester places a sticker that reads "Yes to Greece, Yes to the Euro" in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A pro-EU protester places a sticker that reads "Yes to Greece, Yes to the Euro" in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
5 / 35
Anti-EU protesters hang a banner from Lycabettus hill in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. The banner reads in Greek and English: "No to austerity, no to fear". REUTERS/Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi

Anti-EU protesters hang a banner from Lycabettus hill in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. The banner reads in Greek and English: "No to austerity, no to fear". REUTERS/Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Anti-EU protesters hang a banner from Lycabettus hill in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. The banner reads in Greek and English: "No to austerity, no to fear". REUTERS/Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi
Close
6 / 35
Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police next to a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police next to a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police next to a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
7 / 35
A supporter of the Greek Communist Party shelters from the sun during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A supporter of the Greek Communist Party shelters from the sun during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A supporter of the Greek Communist Party shelters from the sun during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 35
Men prepare voting booths ahead of the referendum at a high school, which will be used a polling station in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Men prepare voting booths ahead of the referendum at a high school, which will be used a polling station in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Men prepare voting booths ahead of the referendum at a high school, which will be used a polling station in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 35
Pensioners struggle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Pensioners struggle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Pensioners struggle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
10 / 35
A man walks past a capsized ship at a marina in the town of Elefsina, near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man walks past a capsized ship at a marina in the town of Elefsina, near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A man walks past a capsized ship at a marina in the town of Elefsina, near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 35
A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension inside a National Bank branch in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension inside a National Bank branch in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension inside a National Bank branch in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
12 / 35
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talks to the media as he leaves the Finance Ministry building on his motorbike in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talks to the media as he leaves the Finance Ministry building on his motorbike in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talks to the media as he leaves the Finance Ministry building on his motorbike in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 35
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
14 / 35
The moon rises above a church on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The moon rises above a church on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The moon rises above a church on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
15 / 35
Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
16 / 35
A man works in a scrapyard at a recycling company in the town of Elefsina, near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man works in a scrapyard at a recycling company in the town of Elefsina, near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A man works in a scrapyard at a recycling company in the town of Elefsina, near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 35
A pensioner is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A pensioner is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A pensioner is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 35
Father Theoklitos, 77, a Greek Orthodox priest, waits along with dozens of other pensioners outside an Alpha Bank branch in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Father Theoklitos, 77, a Greek Orthodox priest, waits along with dozens of other pensioners outside an Alpha Bank branch in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Father Theoklitos, 77, a Greek Orthodox priest, waits along with dozens of other pensioners outside an Alpha Bank branch in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 35
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
20 / 35
Pro-Euro protesters hold Greek national flags during a pro-Euro rally in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pro-Euro protesters hold Greek national flags during a pro-Euro rally in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Pro-Euro protesters hold Greek national flags during a pro-Euro rally in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
21 / 35
Employees of the Ministry of Finance and National Economy stand by a banner unfolded from a balcony of the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Employees of the Ministry of Finance and National Economy stand by a banner unfolded from a balcony of the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Employees of the Ministry of Finance and National Economy stand by a banner unfolded from a balcony of the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
22 / 35
Anti-austerity protesters burn a euro note during a demonstration outside the European Union (EU) offices in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Anti-austerity protesters burn a euro note during a demonstration outside the European Union (EU) offices in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Anti-austerity protesters burn a euro note during a demonstration outside the European Union (EU) offices in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
23 / 35
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
24 / 35
Protesters wave a "Estelada" (Catalonian separatist flag) (R) and a Greek flag in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Protesters wave a "Estelada" (Catalonian separatist flag) (R) and a Greek flag in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Protesters wave a "Estelada" (Catalonian separatist flag) (R) and a Greek flag in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
25 / 35
Riot policemen stand guard next to a small flag with the word "Yes" in Greek during a rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Riot policemen stand guard next to a small flag with the word "Yes" in Greek during a rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Riot policemen stand guard next to a small flag with the word "Yes" in Greek during a rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
26 / 35
Pensioners hold onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pensioners hold onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Pensioners hold onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
27 / 35
A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
28 / 35
A riot police officer stands guard in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A riot police officer stands guard in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A riot police officer stands guard in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
29 / 35
People stand in front of a closed Alpha Bank branch during a pro-Euro rally on Constitution (Syntagma) square, in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People stand in front of a closed Alpha Bank branch during a pro-Euro rally on Constitution (Syntagma) square, in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
People stand in front of a closed Alpha Bank branch during a pro-Euro rally on Constitution (Syntagma) square, in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
30 / 35
A man withdraws sixty Euros, the maximum amount allowed after the imposed capital controls in Greek banks, at a National Bank of Greece ATM in Piraeus port near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man withdraws sixty Euros, the maximum amount allowed after the imposed capital controls in Greek banks, at a National Bank of Greece ATM in Piraeus port near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A man withdraws sixty Euros, the maximum amount allowed after the imposed capital controls in Greek banks, at a National Bank of Greece ATM in Piraeus port near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
31 / 35
Protesters attend an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Protesters attend an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Protesters attend an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
32 / 35
Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
33 / 35
Greek presidential guards march over a slogan reading "No to blackmail" as they conduct their ceremonial march towards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek presidential guards march over a slogan reading "No to blackmail" as they conduct their ceremonial march towards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Greek presidential guards march over a slogan reading "No to blackmail" as they conduct their ceremonial march towards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
34 / 35
A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Investing in China

Investing in China

Next Slideshows

Investing in China

Investing in China

Inside the brokerages and stock exchanges across China, the world's second-largest economy.

03 Jul 2015
India this Week

India this Week

Top images of the week.

03 Jul 2015
Tunisia victims' bodies arrive in Britain

Tunisia victims' bodies arrive in Britain

The bodies of Britons shot dead in the Tunisia beach attack arrive back in the UK.

03 Jul 2015
In case of emergency

In case of emergency

First responder crews practice drills to prepare for the worst.

03 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast