Greece in the shadows
A Greek Presidential Guardsman 'Evzones' marches next to the monument of the unknown soldier during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hassan Mekki, a 32-year-old Sudanese migrant, shows scars on his back in Athens December 5, 2012. Mekki, who fled conflict in his country in hope of a better life in Europe said that on August 2012, about five months after he illegally entered...more
A woman walks down the stairs to the entrance of a closed metro station during a 24-hour transport strike in Athens, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A visitor walks among statues and busts at the Attalos arcade at the Roman Agora archaeological site in Athens, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester runs as riot police release a jet of water during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Passers by are silhouetted in front of Greek parliament at central Syntagma square in Athens May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Protesters hold a giant Greek national flag during an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in front of the parliament in Athens February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters march in front of the U.S. embassy during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 students uprising against the dictatorship then ruling Greece November 17, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A police expert searches for evidence near the home of a prominent Greek ship owner following a bomb explosion in central Athens March 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A tourist walks inside Attalos Arcade in the ancient agora (market) in Athens September 3, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman smokes a cigarette while she stands behind the Karanos waterfall in Edessa about 560 km (348 miles) northwest of Athens May 4, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man is silhouetted as he stands next to a fountain at Syntagma square in Athens September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman looks at exhibits on display in the Parthenon hall at the Acropolis museum, as the temple of the Parthenon is seen in the background, in Athens October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A woman is silhouetted as she feeds a pigeon ahead of an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in front of the parliament in Athens February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tourist admires the light after sunset on the beach front of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Kyllini, southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man is silhouetted at the Athens Stock Exchange reception hall as an electronic board displays stock prices February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Tourists are silhouetted as they visit the Panathenean stadium, the stadium which hosted the first modern Olympics in 1896, in Athens July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People are silhouetted in front of the parliament during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration in Athens February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A policeman is silhouetted in front of flames from a petrol bomb thrown by protesters, during an anti-fascist rally in a suburb of Athens September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Tourists walk in front of the Columns of the Temple of Zeus in Athens, July 10, 2011. . REUTERS/John Kolesidis
