Mon Jul 20, 2015

Greece open for business

A National Bank official opens the door of a bank branch while people wait to enter in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015.

A National Bank official opens the door of a bank branch while people wait to enter in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A National Bank official opens the door of a bank branch while people wait to enter in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
People are given priority tickets by a National Bank branch manager as they wait to enter the bank in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015.

People are given priority tickets by a National Bank branch manager as they wait to enter the bank in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People are given priority tickets by a National Bank branch manager as they wait to enter the bank in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People queue as they wait outside a National Bank branch to open in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015.

People queue as they wait outside a National Bank branch to open in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People queue as they wait outside a National Bank branch to open in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People line up outside a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015.

People line up outside a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People line up outside a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man exits a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015.

A man exits a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A man exits a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People queue as they wait outside a National Bank branch to open in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015.

People queue as they wait outside a National Bank branch to open in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People queue as they wait outside a National Bank branch to open in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People wait inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015.

People wait inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People wait inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A man exits from a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015.

A man exits from a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A man exits from a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
People wait to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015.

People wait to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People wait to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
People make transactions at a counter inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015.

People make transactions at a counter inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People make transactions at a counter inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A pensioner holds his passbook as he waits inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015.

A pensioner holds his passbook as he waits inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A pensioner holds his passbook as he waits inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
People wait to enter a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015.

People wait to enter a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People wait to enter a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
People wait to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015.

People wait to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People wait to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
KKK members rally

KKK members rally

KKK members rally

KKK members rally

A Ku Klux Klan chapter and an African-American group held overlapping demonstrations outside the South Carolina State House.

19 Jul 2015

19 Jul 2015
The Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra

The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots.

18 Jul 2015

18 Jul 2015
Eid Celebrations in India

Eid Celebrations in India

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Here are some snapshots of the festival being celebrated across the country.

18 Jul 2015

18 Jul 2015
Shootings in Chattanooga

Shootings in Chattanooga

Five people were killed, including a suspected gunman who opened fire at two military-related facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

18 Jul 2015

18 Jul 2015

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

