Pictures | Wed Nov 16, 2016 | 12:30am IST

Greece protests Obama's visit

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A riot policeman attacks protesters during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters run away from teargas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Riot police walk alkong a street during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters walk along a street during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters are confronted by riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece,. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters confront riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated PAME trade hold a banner reading "EU and NATO a War syndicate" during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Rivlin in India

President Rivlin in India

