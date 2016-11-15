Greece protests Obama's visit
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A riot policeman attacks protesters during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters run away from teargas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Riot police walk alkong a street during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters walk along a street during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters are confronted by riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece,. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters confront riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated PAME trade hold a banner reading "EU and NATO a War syndicate" during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Next Slideshows
President Rivlin in India
Highlights from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's India trip.
Supermoon of the century
The largest, brightest full moon in nearly seven decades puts on a celestial spectacle.
Children of Douma
Children in the rebel held area of Douma face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated Syria continues to...
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.