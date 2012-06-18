Greece votes
A Greek and EU flag flutter by the ancient Acropolis during a final pre-election rally by the conservative New Democracy party in Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek voter arrives at an Athens polling station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A young Greek sits on a pedestrian rail next to a party election campaign poster in a rundown area of central Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Conservative New Democracy party leader Antonis Samaras waves to supporters during a pre-election rally at Syntagma square in Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A Greek orthodox priest holds his ballot paper as he exits a voting booth at an Athens primary school used as a polling station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman casts her ballot in a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. The title of the book reads, "Ancient Greece." REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A voter enters a school which used as a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Head of Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras gestures to reporters after casting his ballot at a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A mother and her child leave the voting booth at a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man (L) prepares to vote at a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. The words on the ballot box read, "Parliamentary elections 2012." REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A conservative New Democracy supporter reacts during the announcement of the exit polls in the main New Democracy campaign center in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Supporters of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party watch the exit polls in the main SYRIZA campaign center in central Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A supporter of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party sits beside graffiti near the main SYRIZA campaign center in central Athens June 17, 2012. The slogans on the wall read, "Revolution now, don't live like a slave, revolution now". REUTERS/Yorgos...more
A European Union (E.U.) flag flutters in front of the monument of Parthenon on Acropolis hill in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Head of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras waves to supporters late June 17, 2012 in central Athens. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A conservative New Democracy supporter watches exit polls in the main New Democracy campaign center in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A conservative New Democracy supporter is seen before a television screen showing exit polls in the main New Democracy campaign center in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Supporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party gather outside their party's headquarters as ballots are thrown from the building in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Leader of conservative New Democracy party Antonis Samaras waves to supporters after his statement on the election results in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An investor takes a nap at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
