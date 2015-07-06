Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2015 | 9:40pm IST

Greece votes No

"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 24
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 24
Anti-austerity 'No' voters celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Anti-austerity 'No' voters celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Anti-austerity 'No' voters celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 24
A No supporter flashes a victory sign before a Greek flag atop the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A No supporter flashes a victory sign before a Greek flag atop the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A No supporter flashes a victory sign before a Greek flag atop the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 24
An anti-austerity 'No' voter waves a flag with the name of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as he celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An anti-austerity 'No' voter waves a flag with the name of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as he celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An anti-austerity 'No' voter waves a flag with the name of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as he celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 24
"No" supporters carry a burned EU flag in Thessaloniki, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

"No" supporters carry a burned EU flag in Thessaloniki, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
"No" supporters carry a burned EU flag in Thessaloniki, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
6 / 24
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 24
A 'No' supporter flashes V signs from inside the Zappeion conference center in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A 'No' supporter flashes V signs from inside the Zappeion conference center in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A 'No' supporter flashes V signs from inside the Zappeion conference center in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 24
"No" supporters wave Greek national flags on the main Constitution (Syntagma) square in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

"No" supporters wave Greek national flags on the main Constitution (Syntagma) square in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
"No" supporters wave Greek national flags on the main Constitution (Syntagma) square in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 24
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 24
"No" supporters hold a banner during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

"No" supporters hold a banner during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
"No" supporters hold a banner during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
11 / 24
"No" supporters shout slogans during celebrations following a referendum in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

"No" supporters shout slogans during celebrations following a referendum in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
"No" supporters shout slogans during celebrations following a referendum in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
12 / 24
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 24
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 24
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen on a television monitor as he addresses the nation in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/ERT/Pool

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen on a television monitor as he addresses the nation in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/ERT/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen on a television monitor as he addresses the nation in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/ERT/Pool
Close
15 / 24
A "No" supporter holds a Greek national flag during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A "No" supporter holds a Greek national flag during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A "No" supporter holds a Greek national flag during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
16 / 24
A riot police detains a youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A riot police detains a youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A riot police detains a youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 24
A ballot box is emptied by a voting official at the closing of polling stations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A ballot box is emptied by a voting official at the closing of polling stations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A ballot box is emptied by a voting official at the closing of polling stations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 24
A man gestures as he casts his ballot at a polling station at the village of Anogeia in the island of Crete, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapines

A man gestures as he casts his ballot at a polling station at the village of Anogeia in the island of Crete, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapines

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A man gestures as he casts his ballot at a polling station at the village of Anogeia in the island of Crete, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapines
Close
19 / 24
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras casts his ballot at a polling station in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras casts his ballot at a polling station in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras casts his ballot at a polling station in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
20 / 24
The results of the Greek referendum are shown on a television in the village of Meyisti on the Island of Kastellorizo which is the most easterly of the islands in Greece, July 5, 2015. It was on this island, that former Prime Minister George Papandreou announced in 2010 that Greece required a rescue package. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The results of the Greek referendum are shown on a television in the village of Meyisti on the Island of Kastellorizo which is the most easterly of the islands in Greece, July 5, 2015. It was on this island, that former Prime Minister George...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The results of the Greek referendum are shown on a television in the village of Meyisti on the Island of Kastellorizo which is the most easterly of the islands in Greece, July 5, 2015. It was on this island, that former Prime Minister George Papandreou announced in 2010 that Greece required a rescue package. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
21 / 24
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives to make a statement in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives to make a statement in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives to make a statement in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 24
A girl reacts as her father casts his ballot during a referendum in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A girl reacts as her father casts his ballot during a referendum in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A girl reacts as her father casts his ballot during a referendum in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
23 / 24
A woman withdraws money at an ATM outside a National Bank branch during a referendum in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman withdraws money at an ATM outside a National Bank branch during a referendum in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A woman withdraws money at an ATM outside a National Bank branch during a referendum in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Celebrations - Dalai Lama turns 80

Celebrations - Dalai Lama turns 80

Next Slideshows

Celebrations - Dalai Lama turns 80

Celebrations - Dalai Lama turns 80

The Dalai Lama turns 80 and celebrations break out.

06 Jul 2015
Greece's rebel finance minister

Greece's rebel finance minister

Yanis Varoufakis, an avowed "erratic Marxist" economist, resigned after Greece's bailout referendum.

06 Jul 2015
Celebrating 4th of July

Celebrating 4th of July

Parades and fireworks mark Independence Day.

05 Jul 2015
Inside the Indian zoos

Inside the Indian zoos

Have a virtual tour of various zoos across India with these colourful pictures.

04 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast