Greece votes No
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Anti-austerity 'No' voters celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A No supporter flashes a victory sign before a Greek flag atop the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-austerity 'No' voter waves a flag with the name of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as he celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
"No" supporters carry a burned EU flag in Thessaloniki, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A 'No' supporter flashes V signs from inside the Zappeion conference center in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
"No" supporters wave Greek national flags on the main Constitution (Syntagma) square in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
"No" supporters hold a banner during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
"No" supporters shout slogans during celebrations following a referendum in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen on a television monitor as he addresses the nation in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/ERT/Pool
A "No" supporter holds a Greek national flag during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A riot police detains a youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A ballot box is emptied by a voting official at the closing of polling stations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man gestures as he casts his ballot at a polling station at the village of Anogeia in the island of Crete, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapines
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras casts his ballot at a polling station in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The results of the Greek referendum are shown on a television in the village of Meyisti on the Island of Kastellorizo which is the most easterly of the islands in Greece, July 5, 2015. It was on this island, that former Prime Minister George...more
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives to make a statement in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl reacts as her father casts his ballot during a referendum in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman withdraws money at an ATM outside a National Bank branch during a referendum in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Celebrations - Dalai Lama turns 80
The Dalai Lama turns 80 and celebrations break out.
Greece's rebel finance minister
Yanis Varoufakis, an avowed "erratic Marxist" economist, resigned after Greece's bailout referendum.
Celebrating 4th of July
Parades and fireworks mark Independence Day.
Inside the Indian zoos
Have a virtual tour of various zoos across India with these colourful pictures.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.