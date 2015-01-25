Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 26, 2015 | 5:22am IST

Greece votes

Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 18
Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party celebrate in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party celebrate in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party celebrate in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 18
Supporters of the head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras celebrate on a street after their leader won the election in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Supporters of the head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras celebrate on a street after their leader won the election in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Supporters of the head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras celebrate on a street after their leader won the election in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 18
The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks to supporters after winning the elections in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks to supporters after winning the elections in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks to supporters after winning the elections in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 18
Outgoing Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reacts before a news conference following an updated exit poll in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros/FOSPHOTOS

Outgoing Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reacts before a news conference following an updated exit poll in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros/FOSPHOTOS

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Outgoing Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reacts before a news conference following an updated exit poll in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros/FOSPHOTOS
Close
5 / 18
Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party chant slogans and wave Greek national and other flags after winning elections in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party chant slogans and wave Greek national and other flags after winning elections in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party chant slogans and wave Greek national and other flags after winning elections in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 18
Supporters of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras cheer at exit poll results in the northern port city of Thessaloniki January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Supporters of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras cheer at exit poll results in the northern port city of Thessaloniki January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Supporters of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras cheer at exit poll results in the northern port city of Thessaloniki January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 18
Supporters of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras cheer at exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Supporters of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras cheer at exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Supporters of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras cheer at exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 18
Cameramen and photographers work under a pannel displaying exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Cameramen and photographers work under a pannel displaying exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Cameramen and photographers work under a pannel displaying exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 18
The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves to supporters after winning the elections in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves to supporters after winning the elections in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves to supporters after winning the elections in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 18
Supporters of Greece's New Democracy party react to exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Supporters of Greece's New Democracy party react to exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Supporters of Greece's New Democracy party react to exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 18
A judicial representative empties a ballot box after the end of voting at a polling station in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A judicial representative empties a ballot box after the end of voting at a polling station in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A judicial representative empties a ballot box after the end of voting at a polling station in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
12 / 18
A woman leaves a booth before casting her ballot at a polling station in the northern port city of Thessaloniki January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A woman leaves a booth before casting her ballot at a polling station in the northern port city of Thessaloniki January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A woman leaves a booth before casting her ballot at a polling station in the northern port city of Thessaloniki January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
13 / 18
Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras raises his fist as he leaves a polling station where he voted in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Stamatiou/PHASMA

Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras raises his fist as he leaves a polling station where he voted in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Stamatiou/PHASMA

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras raises his fist as he leaves a polling station where he voted in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Stamatiou/PHASMA
Close
14 / 18
Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras leaves a booth before casting his ballot at a polling station in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras leaves a booth before casting his ballot at a polling station in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras leaves a booth before casting his ballot at a polling station in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 18
A Greek orthodox priest is seen inside a voting booth as he prepares to vote in Greece's parliamentary elections in an elementary school in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek orthodox priest is seen inside a voting booth as he prepares to vote in Greece's parliamentary elections in an elementary school in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A Greek orthodox priest is seen inside a voting booth as he prepares to vote in Greece's parliamentary elections in an elementary school in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
16 / 18
A woman with a child casts her ballot at a polling station in an elementary school during Greece's parliamentary elections in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman with a child casts her ballot at a polling station in an elementary school during Greece's parliamentary elections in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A woman with a child casts her ballot at a polling station in an elementary school during Greece's parliamentary elections in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 18
A woman walks past a graffiti that reads "Cut the debt, IMF go home" in Athens January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman walks past a graffiti that reads "Cut the debt, IMF go home" in Athens January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A woman walks past a graffiti that reads "Cut the debt, IMF go home" in Athens January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Barack Obama in India

Barack Obama in India

Next Slideshows

Barack Obama in India

Barack Obama in India

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama arrive on a three-day visit to India. Here are the pictures

25 Jan 2015
India this week

India this week

Pictures that caught our eyes and made news during the past week in India.

25 Jan 2015
Funeral for King Abdullah

Funeral for King Abdullah

Mourners pay respects to Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah.

23 Jan 2015
Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

23 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast