Greece's pension problem
Pensioners take part in a rally against austerity in Athens October 31, 2013. Greece spent 17.5 percent of its economic output on pension payments, more than any other EU country, according to the latest available Eurostat figures from 2012....more
Pensioner Zina Razi, 79, talks on the phone at her house in Athens May 6, 2015. The plight of 79-year-old Athenian Zina Razi and thousands like her strikes at the heart of why talks between Greece and its creditors have collapsed. She lives off a...more
A pensioner prepares to take his medication as he solves newspaper crosswords at a cafe in Elefsina, near Athens, May 6, 2015. Demographics haven't helped Greece. The number of pensioners has been rising since 2009. That's either because the state...more
A man walks past a closed shop with a sign in Athens' Syntagma square, March 28, 2014. The sign reads, "For Rent". Despite years of reforms, many Greeks can still retire early, especially workers in the public sector and professions classified as...more
A man eats his meal at a soup kitchen for the poor in central Athens June 28, 2012. Greece's state spending on pensions is three times' higher as a proportion than Germany's, and critics accuse Greece of wanting a soft life at somebody else's...more
People take part in a rally called by Podemos (We Can), at Madrid's Puerta del Sol landmark January 31, 2015. The number of pensioners has been rising since 2009. That's either because the state has offered incentives to workers to retire as part of...more
Greek pensioners look at a demonstration for better healthcare in Athens May 20, 2015. The average Greek pension is 833 euros a month. That's down from 1,350 euros in 2009, according INE-GSEE, the institute of the country's largest labour union. ...more
Pensioners wait for the opening of a National Bank branch to receive their monthly pensions in Athens May 28, 2015. 45 percent of pensioners receive monthly payments below the poverty line of 665 euros, the government says. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Pensioners rest as they wait for their representatives to conclude a meeting with government officials during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 2, 2014. Pension reform is a vexed issue for many European countries with ageing populations that...more
Pensioners play cards at a cafe in Elefsina, near Athens, May 6, 2015. But Athens is running out of time to find savings acceptable to the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund to seal a deal on unlocking aid it...more
A pensioner receives free food as part of a protest during a nightlong rally in Athens December 10, 2014. Pensions have been cut by an average of 27 percent between 2010-2014 and by 50 percent for the highest earners. The average retirement age was...more
A pensioner holds a banner during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens April 1, 2015. On average Greek men now retire at 63 and women at 59, according to government data. In Germany, the average retirement age for those receiving an old age...more
Costas, 68, removes copper wiring from electrical cables to be sold for 4 euros ($5) per kilo, in central Athens June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Greek pensioner holds a flag during a demonstration for better healthcare in Athens May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A lottery ticket vendor sits outside of a closed shop in central Athens June 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A pensioner pushes riot policemen during scuffles between protesting pensioners and police near the EU offices in Athens October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Pensioners take part in a rally against austerity at a central square in Athens October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
