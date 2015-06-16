Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 16, 2015 | 10:50pm IST

Greece's pension problem

Pensioners take part in a rally against austerity in Athens October 31, 2013. Greece spent 17.5 percent of its economic output on pension payments, more than any other EU country, according to the latest available Eurostat figures from 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Pensioners take part in a rally against austerity in Athens October 31, 2013. Greece spent 17.5 percent of its economic output on pension payments, more than any other EU country, according to the latest available Eurostat figures from 2012....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2013
Pensioners take part in a rally against austerity in Athens October 31, 2013. Greece spent 17.5 percent of its economic output on pension payments, more than any other EU country, according to the latest available Eurostat figures from 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
1 / 17
Pensioner Zina Razi, 79, talks on the phone at her house in Athens May 6, 2015. The plight of 79-year-old Athenian Zina Razi and thousands like her strikes at the heart of why talks between Greece and its creditors have collapsed. She lives off a pension system that helps to consume a huge proportion of state spending and can appear overly indulgent - but still she's broke. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Pensioner Zina Razi, 79, talks on the phone at her house in Athens May 6, 2015. The plight of 79-year-old Athenian Zina Razi and thousands like her strikes at the heart of why talks between Greece and its creditors have collapsed. She lives off a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Pensioner Zina Razi, 79, talks on the phone at her house in Athens May 6, 2015. The plight of 79-year-old Athenian Zina Razi and thousands like her strikes at the heart of why talks between Greece and its creditors have collapsed. She lives off a pension system that helps to consume a huge proportion of state spending and can appear overly indulgent - but still she's broke. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 17
A pensioner prepares to take his medication as he solves newspaper crosswords at a cafe in Elefsina, near Athens, May 6, 2015. Demographics haven't helped Greece. The number of pensioners has been rising since 2009. That's either because the state has offered incentives to workers to retire as part of efforts to cut wage costs, or because workers themselves rushed to do so before the government raised the retirement age. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A pensioner prepares to take his medication as he solves newspaper crosswords at a cafe in Elefsina, near Athens, May 6, 2015. Demographics haven't helped Greece. The number of pensioners has been rising since 2009. That's either because the state...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A pensioner prepares to take his medication as he solves newspaper crosswords at a cafe in Elefsina, near Athens, May 6, 2015. Demographics haven't helped Greece. The number of pensioners has been rising since 2009. That's either because the state has offered incentives to workers to retire as part of efforts to cut wage costs, or because workers themselves rushed to do so before the government raised the retirement age. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 17
A man walks past a closed shop with a sign in Athens' Syntagma square, March 28, 2014. The sign reads, "For Rent". Despite years of reforms, many Greeks can still retire early, especially workers in the public sector and professions classified as hazardous such as the army.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man walks past a closed shop with a sign in Athens' Syntagma square, March 28, 2014. The sign reads, "For Rent". Despite years of reforms, many Greeks can still retire early, especially workers in the public sector and professions classified as...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
A man walks past a closed shop with a sign in Athens' Syntagma square, March 28, 2014. The sign reads, "For Rent". Despite years of reforms, many Greeks can still retire early, especially workers in the public sector and professions classified as hazardous such as the army.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 17
A man eats his meal at a soup kitchen for the poor in central Athens June 28, 2012. Greece's state spending on pensions is three times' higher as a proportion than Germany's, and critics accuse Greece of wanting a soft life at somebody else's expense. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man eats his meal at a soup kitchen for the poor in central Athens June 28, 2012. Greece's state spending on pensions is three times' higher as a proportion than Germany's, and critics accuse Greece of wanting a soft life at somebody else's...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2012
A man eats his meal at a soup kitchen for the poor in central Athens June 28, 2012. Greece's state spending on pensions is three times' higher as a proportion than Germany's, and critics accuse Greece of wanting a soft life at somebody else's expense. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 17
People take part in a rally called by Podemos (We Can), at Madrid's Puerta del Sol landmark January 31, 2015. The number of pensioners has been rising since 2009. That's either because the state has offered incentives to workers to retire as part of efforts to cut wage costs, or because workers themselves rushed to do so before the government raised the retirement age. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People take part in a rally called by Podemos (We Can), at Madrid's Puerta del Sol landmark January 31, 2015. The number of pensioners has been rising since 2009. That's either because the state has offered incentives to workers to retire as part of...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
People take part in a rally called by Podemos (We Can), at Madrid's Puerta del Sol landmark January 31, 2015. The number of pensioners has been rising since 2009. That's either because the state has offered incentives to workers to retire as part of efforts to cut wage costs, or because workers themselves rushed to do so before the government raised the retirement age. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 17
Greek pensioners look at a demonstration for better healthcare in Athens May 20, 2015. The average Greek pension is 833 euros a month. That's down from 1,350 euros in 2009, according INE-GSEE, the institute of the country's largest labour union. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek pensioners look at a demonstration for better healthcare in Athens May 20, 2015. The average Greek pension is 833 euros a month. That's down from 1,350 euros in 2009, according INE-GSEE, the institute of the country's largest labour union. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Greek pensioners look at a demonstration for better healthcare in Athens May 20, 2015. The average Greek pension is 833 euros a month. That's down from 1,350 euros in 2009, according INE-GSEE, the institute of the country's largest labour union. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 17
Pensioners wait for the opening of a National Bank branch to receive their monthly pensions in Athens May 28, 2015. 45 percent of pensioners receive monthly payments below the poverty line of 665 euros, the government says. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Pensioners wait for the opening of a National Bank branch to receive their monthly pensions in Athens May 28, 2015. 45 percent of pensioners receive monthly payments below the poverty line of 665 euros, the government says. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Pensioners wait for the opening of a National Bank branch to receive their monthly pensions in Athens May 28, 2015. 45 percent of pensioners receive monthly payments below the poverty line of 665 euros, the government says. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 17
Pensioners rest as they wait for their representatives to conclude a meeting with government officials during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 2, 2014. Pension reform is a vexed issue for many European countries with ageing populations that can no longer support a generous entitlement system. Italy raised the retirement age under unpopular reforms in 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Pensioners rest as they wait for their representatives to conclude a meeting with government officials during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 2, 2014. Pension reform is a vexed issue for many European countries with ageing populations that...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
Pensioners rest as they wait for their representatives to conclude a meeting with government officials during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 2, 2014. Pension reform is a vexed issue for many European countries with ageing populations that can no longer support a generous entitlement system. Italy raised the retirement age under unpopular reforms in 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
9 / 17
Pensioners play cards at a cafe in Elefsina, near Athens, May 6, 2015. But Athens is running out of time to find savings acceptable to the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund to seal a deal on unlocking aid it needs to repay 1.6 billion euros to the IMF at the end of June. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Pensioners play cards at a cafe in Elefsina, near Athens, May 6, 2015. But Athens is running out of time to find savings acceptable to the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund to seal a deal on unlocking aid it...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Pensioners play cards at a cafe in Elefsina, near Athens, May 6, 2015. But Athens is running out of time to find savings acceptable to the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund to seal a deal on unlocking aid it needs to repay 1.6 billion euros to the IMF at the end of June. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 17
A pensioner receives free food as part of a protest during a nightlong rally in Athens December 10, 2014. Pensions have been cut by an average of 27 percent between 2010-2014 and by 50 percent for the highest earners. The average retirement age was raised by two years in 2013 and Greece has said it is willing to curb early retirement benefits further. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A pensioner receives free food as part of a protest during a nightlong rally in Athens December 10, 2014. Pensions have been cut by an average of 27 percent between 2010-2014 and by 50 percent for the highest earners. The average retirement age was...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A pensioner receives free food as part of a protest during a nightlong rally in Athens December 10, 2014. Pensions have been cut by an average of 27 percent between 2010-2014 and by 50 percent for the highest earners. The average retirement age was raised by two years in 2013 and Greece has said it is willing to curb early retirement benefits further. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 17
A pensioner holds a banner during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens April 1, 2015. On average Greek men now retire at 63 and women at 59, according to government data. In Germany, the average retirement age for those receiving an old age pension in 2014 was 64 years. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A pensioner holds a banner during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens April 1, 2015. On average Greek men now retire at 63 and women at 59, according to government data. In Germany, the average retirement age for those receiving an old age...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A pensioner holds a banner during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens April 1, 2015. On average Greek men now retire at 63 and women at 59, according to government data. In Germany, the average retirement age for those receiving an old age pension in 2014 was 64 years. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 17
Costas, 68, removes copper wiring from electrical cables to be sold for 4 euros ($5) per kilo, in central Athens June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Costas, 68, removes copper wiring from electrical cables to be sold for 4 euros ($5) per kilo, in central Athens June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2012
Costas, 68, removes copper wiring from electrical cables to be sold for 4 euros ($5) per kilo, in central Athens June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 17
A Greek pensioner holds a flag during a demonstration for better healthcare in Athens May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Greek pensioner holds a flag during a demonstration for better healthcare in Athens May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A Greek pensioner holds a flag during a demonstration for better healthcare in Athens May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 17
A lottery ticket vendor sits outside of a closed shop in central Athens June 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A lottery ticket vendor sits outside of a closed shop in central Athens June 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013
A lottery ticket vendor sits outside of a closed shop in central Athens June 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
15 / 17
A pensioner pushes riot policemen during scuffles between protesting pensioners and police near the EU offices in Athens October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pensioner pushes riot policemen during scuffles between protesting pensioners and police near the EU offices in Athens October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2012
A pensioner pushes riot policemen during scuffles between protesting pensioners and police near the EU offices in Athens October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
16 / 17
Pensioners take part in a rally against austerity at a central square in Athens October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Pensioners take part in a rally against austerity at a central square in Athens October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2013
Pensioners take part in a rally against austerity at a central square in Athens October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Next Slideshows

Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Re-enacting the battle of Ligny, Napoleon's last victory, during commemorations ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo.

16 Jun 2015
Warrior cricket

Warrior cricket

Maasai Cricket Warriors play a charity tournament aiming to raise awareness of the plight of the endangered male northern white rhino.

16 Jun 2015
Republic of Texas Biker Rally

Republic of Texas Biker Rally

Inside one of America's largest motorcycle rallies.

14 Jun 2015
Opening Ceremony of the European Games

Opening Ceremony of the European Games

The opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

13 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast