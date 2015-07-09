Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 9, 2015 | 8:10pm IST

Greece's struggling pensioners

A pensioner (R) undergoing oxygen therapy reacts as she tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A pensioner (R) undergoing oxygen therapy reacts as she tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A pensioner (R) undergoing oxygen therapy reacts as she tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
1 / 24
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 24
A pensioner exits a National Bank branch after receiving part of her pension at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

A pensioner exits a National Bank branch after receiving part of her pension at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A pensioner exits a National Bank branch after receiving part of her pension at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
3 / 24
A pensioner argues with an official as he tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A pensioner argues with an official as he tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A pensioner argues with an official as he tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 24
A pensioner (C) is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A pensioner (C) is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A pensioner (C) is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 24
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
6 / 24
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 24
A pensioner reacts as she obtains a priority ticket to get part of her pension outside a National Bank branch in Athens July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A pensioner reacts as she obtains a priority ticket to get part of her pension outside a National Bank branch in Athens July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A pensioner reacts as she obtains a priority ticket to get part of her pension outside a National Bank branch in Athens July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 24
A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension inside a National Bank branch in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension inside a National Bank branch in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension inside a National Bank branch in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
9 / 24
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
10 / 24
Pensioners scuffle to get priority tickets from a bank staff member as they wait to collect part of their pensions on the Greek island of Santorini July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Pensioners scuffle to get priority tickets from a bank staff member as they wait to collect part of their pensions on the Greek island of Santorini July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Pensioners scuffle to get priority tickets from a bank staff member as they wait to collect part of their pensions on the Greek island of Santorini July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
11 / 24
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 24
Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 24
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 24
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
15 / 24
Pensioners raise their hands to obtain priority tickets in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Pensioners raise their hands to obtain priority tickets in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Pensioners raise their hands to obtain priority tickets in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
16 / 24
Pensioners line up outside a National Bank in Athens July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pensioners line up outside a National Bank in Athens July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Pensioners line up outside a National Bank in Athens July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 24
A pensioner is helped by a man after collapsing while waiting with others to receive part of their pensions outside a Eurobank branch in the northern city of Thessaloniki July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A pensioner is helped by a man after collapsing while waiting with others to receive part of their pensions outside a Eurobank branch in the northern city of Thessaloniki July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A pensioner is helped by a man after collapsing while waiting with others to receive part of their pensions outside a Eurobank branch in the northern city of Thessaloniki July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
18 / 24
Giorgos, a 77-year-old pensioner from Athens, sits outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece as he waits along with dozens of other pensioners, hoping to get their pensions in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Giorgos, a 77-year-old pensioner from Athens, sits outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece as he waits along with dozens of other pensioners, hoping to get their pensions in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Giorgos, a 77-year-old pensioner from Athens, sits outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece as he waits along with dozens of other pensioners, hoping to get their pensions in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 24
A bank manager (L) tries to explain the situation to hundreds of pensioners lining up outside a National Bank in Athens July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A bank manager (L) tries to explain the situation to hundreds of pensioners lining up outside a National Bank in Athens July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A bank manager (L) tries to explain the situation to hundreds of pensioners lining up outside a National Bank in Athens July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 24
A pensioner struggles to exit a National Bank branch as pensioners wait to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

A pensioner struggles to exit a National Bank branch as pensioners wait to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A pensioner struggles to exit a National Bank branch as pensioners wait to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
21 / 24
A pensioner reacts as he waits with others to collect part of his pension in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pensioner reacts as he waits with others to collect part of his pension in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A pensioner reacts as he waits with others to collect part of his pension in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
22 / 24
A pensioner reacts as he waits with others to collect part of his pension in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pensioner reacts as he waits with others to collect part of his pension in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A pensioner reacts as he waits with others to collect part of his pension in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
23 / 24
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Next Slideshows

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Runners guzzle wine and dodge horns on the cobbled streets of Pamplona.

09 Jul 2015
Modi at BRICS and SCO Summits

Modi at BRICS and SCO Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits in Russia.

09 Jul 2015
New York's craft brewing renaissance

New York's craft brewing renaissance

The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent years in the United States as drinkers seek new tastes.

09 Jul 2015
After the Gaza war

After the Gaza war

Residents struggle to rebuild their lives a year after the 50-day war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

09 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast