Greece's struggling pensioners
A pensioner (R) undergoing oxygen therapy reacts as she tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pensioner exits a National Bank branch after receiving part of her pension at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A pensioner argues with an official as he tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A pensioner (C) is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pensioner reacts as she obtains a priority ticket to get part of her pension outside a National Bank branch in Athens July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension inside a National Bank branch in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pensioners scuffle to get priority tickets from a bank staff member as they wait to collect part of their pensions on the Greek island of Santorini July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pensioners raise their hands to obtain priority tickets in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pensioners line up outside a National Bank in Athens July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pensioner is helped by a man after collapsing while waiting with others to receive part of their pensions outside a Eurobank branch in the northern city of Thessaloniki July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Giorgos, a 77-year-old pensioner from Athens, sits outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece as he waits along with dozens of other pensioners, hoping to get their pensions in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A bank manager (L) tries to explain the situation to hundreds of pensioners lining up outside a National Bank in Athens July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pensioner struggles to exit a National Bank branch as pensioners wait to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A pensioner reacts as he waits with others to collect part of his pension in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A pensioner reacts as he waits with others to collect part of his pension in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
