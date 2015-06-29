Edition:
Greek banks closed for business

Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A man walks past a closed branch of Alpha Bank in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Vallia (L), a 75-year-old pensioner from Athens, holds onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get her pension, next to other pensioners in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
The manager of the Kalithea branch of the National Bank of Greece announces that the bank will remain closed in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
People, most of them pensioners, argue among themselves outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A man rests outside the building of the Bank of Greece in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A bank manager explains the situation to pensioners waiting outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Thessaloniki June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
People, most of them pensioners, gather outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A woman (R) holds cash after completing a transaction at an ATM outside a National Bank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
People sit outside a closed National Bank of Greece branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Pensioners wait outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Thessaloniki June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
People, most of them pensioners, argue with a staff member (R) of a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Catholic nuns make their way past a closed Eurobank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Pensioners hold onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
People, most of them pensioners, argue with a staff member (C) outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A pensioner waits outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
