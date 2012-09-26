Edition:
Greek fury over austerity

<p>A riot policeman is engulfed by flames after a protester threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. Greek police fired teargas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs and stones as tens of thousands took to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A group of riot policemen is engulfed in flames after protesters threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A hooded youth throws a petrol bomb at riot policemen in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A woman covers her face to protect from teargas as she walks by a damaged Citibank branch following violent clashes between protesters and police in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A firefighter extinguishes a fire at an advertisement kiosk during clashes with angry protesters in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A protester runs away from riot police in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A protester sits atop a police fence outside the parliament in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>Demonstrators carry a coffin in front of Greece's Parliament at Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. The banners read in Greek: "Civilisation". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

<p>A demonstrator holds a molotov cocktail (L) as other uses a slingshot to hurl stones to riot police officers during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

<p>A demonstrator comfronts a riot police officer during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

<p>A riot police officer prepares to throw a teargas cannister to protestors during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

<p>A demonstrator hurls a stone to riot police officers during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

<p>A demonstrator kicks a teargas cannister to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>A riot police officer is helped by a colleague after falling during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

<p>A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A demontrator throws a molotov cocktail to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Supporters of the Greek Communist party march by the parliament during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Teargas canisters explode beside riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A demonstrator throws a liquid to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

<p>A molotov cocktail explodes beside riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A man walks past closed shops at a deserted shopping area during a 24-hour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Supporters of the Greek Communist party march to the parliament during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

<p>A passenger makes her way at the port of Piraeus during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

<p>The ancient site of Adrian's Library is closed for visitors due to a 24-hour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

