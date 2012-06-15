Edition:
Greek street art

<p>A man drinks coffee in front of a mural near the coastal town of Kalamatta in the Messinia area of Greece March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Immigrants push a cart with junk past party election campaign posters and graffiti in a rundown area of central Athens June 15, 2012. The writing on the wall reads: "Strong Greek Communist Party - strong people". REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Two women walk past a graffiti in Komotini town, northern Greece March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis</p>

<p>A woman walks in front of a wall covered with graffiti in a run-down area of central Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Women walk past an abandoned building covered with graffiti in Athens June 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A man walks past a graffiti in a poor Athens neighborhood January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A woman walks past an abandoned building covered with graffiti in Athens June 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A riot policeman stands in front of graffiti near a polytechnic school during riots at a May Day rally in Athens May 1, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A Greek graffiti artist paints a wall outside a rail station during the first graffiti festival in Athens September 21, 1998. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A woman walks past a wall covered with a graffiti in Athens May 25, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>Two immigrants sleep outside a metro station in central Athens January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A man walks with his dog in front of a wall covered with graffiti in Athens May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>An immigrant walks past graffiti in an Athens neighborhood January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A man walks in front of a closed bank branch in central Athens February 11 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A man leaves the building hosting the Bank of Greece during a march in central Athens December 7, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A man walks past a graffiti depicting a man on crutches holding a sign which reads "Health Kaput" in Athens June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>A motorcyclist walks past graffiti in the Plaka area of Athens March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A man pushes a trolley filled with scrap past graffiti in the Plaka area of Athens March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

