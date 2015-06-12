Greek street graffiti
People make their way past a stencil by street artist Flip in Athens, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman walks by anti-International Monetary Fund graffiti in central Athens, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anarchy symbol is spray-painted over the logo of Bank of Greece in Athens, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two women walk past by a shutter of a closed bank with a graffiti in central Athens, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man walks past graffiti outside the Athens' Academy in central Athens, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man makes his way past a graffiti artwork titled "Death of euros" made by French street artist Goin in Athens, May 26, 2015.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a derelict building in the Plaka area of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman carrying bags of goods makes her way past a stencil depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Disney character in Athens, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man walks in front of a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Policemen stand guard outside the entrance of Grande Bretagne hotel during riots at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Graffiti is seen inside a deserted fruit packing factory that closed in the late 1990s near the town of Xanthi in the Thrace region of Greece, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man pushes a trolley cart as he walks past a wall covered with graffiti in central Athens, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The entrance of the European Commission office is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest to raise awareness for the deaths of immigrants in the Mediterranean, in Athens, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
A man walks past graffiti depicting former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in central Athens, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A man walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Next Slideshows
MERS outbreak
South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.
Student protests in Chile
Students demonstrate to demand changes in the education system.
Skylines in India
Skylines captured across various landscapes in India.
The race for asylum
Migrants race north through Italy and Greece, dodging EU asylum rules to seek refugee status in more northern states.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.