Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 6:56pm IST

Greek street graffiti

People make their way past a stencil by street artist Flip in Athens, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People make their way past a stencil by street artist Flip in Athens, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
People make their way past a stencil by street artist Flip in Athens, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 19
A woman walks by anti-International Monetary Fund graffiti in central Athens, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A woman walks by anti-International Monetary Fund graffiti in central Athens, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman walks by anti-International Monetary Fund graffiti in central Athens, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 19
An anarchy symbol is spray-painted over the logo of Bank of Greece in Athens, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An anarchy symbol is spray-painted over the logo of Bank of Greece in Athens, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
An anarchy symbol is spray-painted over the logo of Bank of Greece in Athens, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 19
Two women walk past by a shutter of a closed bank with a graffiti in central Athens, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Two women walk past by a shutter of a closed bank with a graffiti in central Athens, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Two women walk past by a shutter of a closed bank with a graffiti in central Athens, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
4 / 19
A man walks past graffiti outside the Athens' Academy in central Athens, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A man walks past graffiti outside the Athens' Academy in central Athens, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2012
A man walks past graffiti outside the Athens' Academy in central Athens, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
5 / 19
A man makes his way past a graffiti artwork titled "Death of euros" made by French street artist Goin in Athens, May 26, 2015.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man makes his way past a graffiti artwork titled "Death of euros" made by French street artist Goin in Athens, May 26, 2015.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A man makes his way past a graffiti artwork titled "Death of euros" made by French street artist Goin in Athens, May 26, 2015.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 19
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a derelict building in the Plaka area of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Graffiti is seen on the wall of a derelict building in the Plaka area of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2012
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a derelict building in the Plaka area of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 19
A woman carrying bags of goods makes her way past a stencil depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Disney character in Athens, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman carrying bags of goods makes her way past a stencil depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Disney character in Athens, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A woman carrying bags of goods makes her way past a stencil depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Disney character in Athens, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 19
A man walks in front of a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man walks in front of a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2012
A man walks in front of a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 19
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 19
A woman walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A woman walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2012
A woman walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 19
Policemen stand guard outside the entrance of Grande Bretagne hotel during riots at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Policemen stand guard outside the entrance of Grande Bretagne hotel during riots at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2012
Policemen stand guard outside the entrance of Grande Bretagne hotel during riots at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
12 / 19
Graffiti is seen inside a deserted fruit packing factory that closed in the late 1990s near the town of Xanthi in the Thrace region of Greece, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Graffiti is seen inside a deserted fruit packing factory that closed in the late 1990s near the town of Xanthi in the Thrace region of Greece, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Graffiti is seen inside a deserted fruit packing factory that closed in the late 1990s near the town of Xanthi in the Thrace region of Greece, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 19
A man pushes a trolley cart as he walks past a wall covered with graffiti in central Athens, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man pushes a trolley cart as he walks past a wall covered with graffiti in central Athens, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2012
A man pushes a trolley cart as he walks past a wall covered with graffiti in central Athens, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
14 / 19
The entrance of the European Commission office is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest to raise awareness for the deaths of immigrants in the Mediterranean, in Athens, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

The entrance of the European Commission office is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest to raise awareness for the deaths of immigrants in the Mediterranean, in Athens, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
The entrance of the European Commission office is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest to raise awareness for the deaths of immigrants in the Mediterranean, in Athens, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Close
15 / 19
A man walks past graffiti depicting former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in central Athens, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man walks past graffiti depicting former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in central Athens, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A man walks past graffiti depicting former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in central Athens, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 19
Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2010
Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Close
17 / 19
A man walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2012
A man walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
18 / 19
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2012
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
MERS outbreak

MERS outbreak

Next Slideshows

MERS outbreak

MERS outbreak

South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.

11 Jun 2015
Student protests in Chile

Student protests in Chile

Students demonstrate to demand changes in the education system.

11 Jun 2015
Skylines in India

Skylines in India

Skylines captured across various landscapes in India.

11 Jun 2015
The race for asylum

The race for asylum

Migrants race north through Italy and Greece, dodging EU asylum rules to seek refugee status in more northern states.

11 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast