Greeks on strike

Tear gas smoke surrounds a statue on main Syntagma square during brief clashes between police and protesters during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. Striking Greeks took to the streets on Thursday to protest austerity measures, setting Alexis Tsipras' government its biggest domestic challenge since he was re-elected in September on a promise to cushion the impact of economic hardship. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

