Greenland's vanishing ice
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
Wildflowers bloom on a hill overlooking the Narsarsuaq glacier in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An iceberg floats near a harbour in the town of Kulusuk, east Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Icebergs float in the calm waters of a fjord, south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Saunders Island and Wolstenholme Fjord with Kap Atholl in the background. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA
Icebergs float in a fjord near the south Greenland town of Narsaq. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A field of wildflowers blooms on a hill outside in Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Clothes hang out to dry in the town of Ilulissat in western Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Picture shows a fjord behind the town of Ilulissat in Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Houses are illuminated by the early morning sun in the town of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Greenland ice cap is formed into mounds and ridges near the town of Kulusuk. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA
A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A colony of Black-legged Kittiwake seagulls tend to their chicks on a cliff near the south Greenland town of Narsaq July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong (GREENLAND ENVIRONMENT)
Wildflowers bloom on a hill overlooking a fjord filled with icebergs near the south Greenland town of Narsaq. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Kulusuk in eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A large iceberg melts into jagged edges as it floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Houses are painted in bright colors in the town of Ilulissat in western Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA
Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An iceberg is pictured in Ilulissat fjord in Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Heimdal Glacier in southern Greenland. REUTERS/NASA/John Sonntag
A whale dives into sea off the coast of Greenland's capital Nuuk. REUTERS/Alistair Scrutton
Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Next Slideshows
Ramadan in India
Muslims in India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
India this week
Top India photos from the past week
Tokyo toy show
Tech toys are at the top of the list at the Tokyo International Toy Show.
PM Modi on five-nation tour
Highlights from PM Narendra Modi's trip to Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, the U.S. and Mexico.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.