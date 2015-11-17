Greeted by helping hands
A Dutch volunteer tries to comfort a migrant moments after arriving aboard a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A crying Syrian refugee child is carried by a volunteer after arriving in a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A volunteer signals at a dinghy with Afghan migrants at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after the dinghy crossed a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A volunteer lifeguard (L) helps a refugee as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos...more
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Volunteers provide medical help to a pregnant Syrian refugee woman shortly after she arrive on a overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 19, 2015....more
A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more
A Spanish volunteer life guard guides Afghan migrants in an overcrowded raft as they arrive at a beach during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015....more
Volunteers and Syrian refugees carry a Syrian woman off a fishing boat upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A volunteer escorts a rescued migrant girl after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. . REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A volunteer carries a rescued migrant child after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A Syrian refugee holds her child as she is comforted by a volunteer following her arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing in rough seas from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Ali, a Danish volunteer of Iraqi origin (R), carries a Syrian refugee child off an overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Volunteers try to comfort a pregnant Syrian refugee shortly after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft October 20,...more
A volunteer lifeguard carries a baby as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A volunteer signals to a raft carrying refugees and migrants as they approach the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
