Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 31, 2014 | 6:42pm IST

Greyhound racing in Chile

<p>Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
1 / 18
<p>Trainers, breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a greyhound race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Some dogs come from Argentina, the United States and Ireland and can develop a speed of up to 50 miles per hour on a straight running track of about 220 yards, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Trainers, breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a greyhound race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Some dogs come from Argentina, the United States and Ireland and can develop a speed of up to 50 miles per hour on a straight running...more

Monday, March 31, 2014

Trainers, breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a greyhound race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Some dogs come from Argentina, the United States and Ireland and can develop a speed of up to 50 miles per hour on a straight running track of about 220 yards, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
2 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Bets range from $2 to $1,000 per race, offering a livelihood for breeders and gamblers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Bets range from $2 to $1,000 per race, offering a livelihood for breeders and gamblers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Bets range from $2 to $1,000 per race, offering a livelihood for breeders and gamblers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
3 / 18
<p>A greyhound dog drinks water after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A greyhound dog drinks water after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

A greyhound dog drinks water after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
4 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
5 / 18
<p>Trainers prepare their greyhounds to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Trainers prepare their greyhounds to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

Trainers prepare their greyhounds to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
6 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
7 / 18
<p>Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
8 / 18
<p>A trainer shouts at his greyhound during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A trainer shouts at his greyhound during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

A trainer shouts at his greyhound during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
9 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
10 / 18
<p>Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
11 / 18
<p>A greyhound crosses the finish line as its owners react during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A greyhound crosses the finish line as its owners react during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado more

Monday, March 31, 2014

A greyhound crosses the finish line as its owners react during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
12 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
13 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
14 / 18
<p>Trainers hold their greyhounds after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Trainers hold their greyhounds after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

Trainers hold their greyhounds after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
15 / 18
<p>A trainer guides his greyhound to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A trainer guides his greyhound to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

A trainer guides his greyhound to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
16 / 18
<p>A greyhound is silhouetted at sunset as breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A greyhound is silhouetted at sunset as breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

A greyhound is silhouetted at sunset as breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
17 / 18
<p>Trainers guide their greyhounds to take their positions for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Trainers guide their greyhounds to take their positions for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, March 31, 2014

Trainers guide their greyhounds to take their positions for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Twenty20: India vs Australia

Twenty20: India vs Australia

Next Slideshows

Twenty20: India vs Australia

Twenty20: India vs Australia

Highlights of World Twenty20 match between India and Australia on March 30, 2014.

30 Mar 2014
India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from this week.

30 Mar 2014
Earth Hour effect

Earth Hour effect

Looking at Earth Hour around the world.

30 Mar 2014
India Election: What young people want

India Election: What young people want

What the next generation of Indians want from their government.

29 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures