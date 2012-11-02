Gridlock in New York
A woman covers her face in frustration while waiting for hours in line to get fuel outside at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local residents argue for their place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People line up on a Manhattan street to take buses back to the Brooklyn borough in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Commuters wait in their cars to drive over the Williamsburg Bridge into the Manhattan borough of New York, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man pushes his car after running out of gas while waiting in line at a gas station that still has fuel in Fairfield, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A view of a flooded escalator down to a platform beneath street level at the South Ferry-Whitehall Subway Terminal in lower Manhattan, which serves the 1, R and N subway lines in Manhattan, following Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012.REUTERS/Mike...more
An officer from the New York Police Department inspects vehicles to confirm that they have three or more passengers before they are allowed to drive over the Williamsburg Bridge into the Manhattan borough in New York, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Helicopters fly over the skyline of lower Manhattan as it sits in darkness after a preventive power outage caused by Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A girl looks toward a gas station as she and her parents wait with hundreds of others for over three hours to fuel up their vehicles in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A child eats food outside a grocery store damaged by Hurricane Sandy that was handing out food and other supplies in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man fights for his place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People travel in a bus from Manhattan back to the Brooklyn borough in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People wait to for gas at a Hess fueling station in Great Neck, New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Workers pump water out of a flooded Citibank branch in New York's financial district October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A car drives through water due to flooding from Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A flooded stairwell down to a platform beneath street level at the South Ferry-Whitehall Subway Terminal in lower Manhattan, which serves the 1, R and N subway lines in Manhattan, following Hurricane Sandy, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
People line up on a Manhattan street to take buses back to the Brooklyn borough in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A turnstile in an area that was completely flooded at the South Ferry-Whitehall Subway Terminal in lower Manhattan, which serves the 1, R and N subway lines in Manhattan, following Hurricane Sandy, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People scramble for food and supplies being handed outside a grocery store damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Local residents look to get fuel from a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People buy food from a temporary street market in the Brighton Beach neighborhood of New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A police officer chases the media off the Bellevue Hospital property in front of a hose that is spewing water out of the basement during an evacuation in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman waits with others to charge electrical devices at a mobile charging station in the devastated section of the Rockaways at the Queens borough of New York, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Debris litters the entrance inside the South Ferry subway station in New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/MTA
A flooded stairwell which leads down to a platform beneath street level at the flooded South Ferry-Whitehall Subway Terminal, which serves the 1, R and N subway lines, in lower Manhattan, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A closed subway station is seen in lower Manhattan after subway service was suspended due to flooding from Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Residents hold containers while waiting for hours to get fuel from a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman buys a flashlight in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People board a shuttle bus outside the Barclays Center to cross the East River as Long Island Railroad and subway services remain out of service after being flooded by Hurricane Sandy, in Brooklyn, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/MTA
People charge their cell phones at a generator supplied by a local theatre troupe in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 31, 2012. The theatre set up a generator, power cords and a table for the community...more
An MTA employee prepares hoses to pump 43 million gallons of water out of each of the tubes of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel in New York October 31, 2012. TREUTERS/MTA
People gather around a campfire to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Maintenance men work to pump water from an apartment building in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People queue to use a payphone in the Brighton Beach neighborhood of New York from Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man looks towards a gas station while waiting for hours with hundreds of others to fuel up their vehicles in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
