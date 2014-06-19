Grieving Families
Relatives hold up photographs of Indian workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, after their meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rakesh holds up a photograph of his father Balwant, a worker who has been kidnapped in Iraq, at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives pose with the photographs of workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, in front of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A relative of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Gurmeet Kaur (L) and Baldev Singh display the photograph of their son Gurmukh Singh, a worker who has been kidnapped in Iraq, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Paramjit Kaur displays the photograph of her brother Kuljit Singh, a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A relative of a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A relative of a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, is being comforted by India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives and family members of the workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, stand after their meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A relative (C) of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, is being comforted by Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
