Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 19, 2014 | 11:40pm IST

Grieving Families

Relatives hold up photographs of Indian workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, after their meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives hold up photographs of Indian workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, after their meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Relatives hold up photographs of Indian workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, after their meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 10
Rakesh holds up a photograph of his father Balwant, a worker who has been kidnapped in Iraq, at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rakesh holds up a photograph of his father Balwant, a worker who has been kidnapped in Iraq, at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Rakesh holds up a photograph of his father Balwant, a worker who has been kidnapped in Iraq, at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 10
Relatives pose with the photographs of workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, in front of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Relatives pose with the photographs of workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, in front of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Relatives pose with the photographs of workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, in front of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
3 / 10
A relative of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A relative of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A relative of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 10
Gurmeet Kaur (L) and Baldev Singh display the photograph of their son Gurmukh Singh, a worker who has been kidnapped in Iraq, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Gurmeet Kaur (L) and Baldev Singh display the photograph of their son Gurmukh Singh, a worker who has been kidnapped in Iraq, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Gurmeet Kaur (L) and Baldev Singh display the photograph of their son Gurmukh Singh, a worker who has been kidnapped in Iraq, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
5 / 10
Paramjit Kaur displays the photograph of her brother Kuljit Singh, a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Paramjit Kaur displays the photograph of her brother Kuljit Singh, a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Paramjit Kaur displays the photograph of her brother Kuljit Singh, a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, in Amritsar June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
6 / 10
A relative of a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A relative of a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A relative of a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 10
A relative of a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, is being comforted by India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A relative of a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, is being comforted by India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A relative of a worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, is being comforted by India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 10
Relatives and family members of the workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, stand after their meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives and family members of the workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, stand after their meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Relatives and family members of the workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, stand after their meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 10
A relative (C) of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, is being comforted by Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A relative (C) of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, is being comforted by Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A relative (C) of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, is being comforted by Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Diving on sunken WWI warships

Diving on sunken WWI warships

Next Slideshows

Diving on sunken WWI warships

Diving on sunken WWI warships

During both world wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life.

19 Jun 2014
Spain's new king

Spain's new king

King Felipe VI is sworn in after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated earlier this month following scandals and poor health.

19 Jun 2014
Saving California's redwoods

Saving California's redwoods

Poachers target redwood trees for their burls, gnarly growths sought after for their unique grain patterns.

19 Jun 2014
Racehorses and inmates

Racehorses and inmates

The Second Chances program teaches horsemanship skills to inmates.

19 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures