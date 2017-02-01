Edition:
Pictures | Wed Feb 1, 2017 | 8:22pm IST

Grim aftermath inside Quebec mosque after deadly shooting

Bloodstains and bullet holes are pictured inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. A French-Canadian university student is the sole suspect in killing six people during evening prayers. Among the six killed were a butcher, a university professor, a pharmacist and an accountant. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Blood is seen on the stairs of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Blood is seen inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A bullet hole is seen on a window. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Blood is seen in the storage room. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Blood is seen on the stairs. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Blood inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
