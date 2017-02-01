Grim aftermath inside Quebec mosque after deadly shooting
Bloodstains and bullet holes are pictured inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. A French-Canadian university student is the sole suspect in killing six people during evening prayers. Among the six killed were a butcher, a...more
Blood is seen on the stairs of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Blood is seen inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A bullet hole is seen on a window. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Blood is seen in the storage room. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Blood is seen on the stairs. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Blood inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
