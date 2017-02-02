Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 2, 2017 | 7:20pm IST

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
1 / 10
Barry Edwards of Lancaster, PA, wears a homemade lighted Phil hat at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
2 / 10
Groundhog Club Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy holds a scroll with Punxsutawney Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
3 / 10
A crowd waits to see Punxsutawney Phil at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
4 / 10
Members of the Groundhog Club Inner Circle wave to the crowd after announcing Punxsutawney Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
5 / 10
Al Donst Jr. of Belvidere, NJ, wears a groundhog hat during his annual trek to Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
6 / 10
Dancers entertain a crowd estimated at about 15,000 at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
7 / 10
Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy reads Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
8 / 10
Stephanie Eckert of Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA, listens for Punxsutawney Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
9 / 10
Fireworks light the sky during a predawn display at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
10 / 10
