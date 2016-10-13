Growing burgers in a lab
Journalists taste test the plant based hamburgers during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Workers assemble the plant-based hamburger patties during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Workers arrange portions of the plant-based hamburger patties for testing during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A small scale fermentor using yeast to produce the leghemoglobin for a plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Plant-based hamburger patties are on display during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A small scale production line of the leghemoglobin for a plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Workers assemble the plant-based hamburger patties during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Engineering manager Adam Shanebrook displays a small scale fermentor using yeast to produce the leghemoglobin for a plant-based hamburger during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck...more
Journalists surround the plant-based hamburger patties on display during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Ingredients for plant-based hamburgers, including a protein gel, are on display during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The completed plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
