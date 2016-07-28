Growing up Chelsea
President-elect Bill Clinton with his wife Hillary and his daughter Chelsea reacts after the victory speech of Vice-President-elect Al Gore, November 3, 1992. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Michael Jackson appears on stage with President-elect Bill Clinton, his daughter Chelsea and Diana Ross during the celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial for the inauguration, January 17, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer
Chelsea Clinton acknowledges the audience at the MTV ball in inauguration night January 20, 1993 as she stands with her mother, first lady Hillary. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Twelve-year-old Chelsea Clinton (R) daughter of President Clinton, meets her new classmates on her first day at Sidwell Friends private school in Washington January 25, 1993. Clinton was criticized for not sending his daughter to a public school. ...more
President Bill Clinton watches the Super Bowl on television January 31, 1993 night with Texas Gov. Ann Richards (left) and New York Gov. Mario Cuomo (right) in the White House theater. Chelsea Clinton sits at her father's feet holding Socks, the...more
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton talks with her daughter Chelsea as the first family tours the National Gallery of Art May 9, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer
President Bill Clinton reaches for his daughter Chelsea's legs as she does underwater handstands in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii July 11, 1993. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Chelsea Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton at the opening ceremony of the 1994 Winter Olympic Games February 12, 1994. At right is US Olympic sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
First Lady Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton (L) wear the traditional Islamic scarves over their heads as all women must do inside a mosque after a tour of the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on March 26, 1995. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Chelsea Clinton walks with students from the Islamabad College for Girls during a tour of the school March 27, 1995 with her mother, first lady Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Win McNamee
First lady Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea look at a photographer who fell down while taking their pictures in front of the Taj Mahal in India's Agra city on March 30, 1995. REUTERS/Win McNamee
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton enjoy Sheryl Crow's performance with General William Nash (L) 1st Armoured Division Commander at Tuzla airbase, March 25, 1996. REUTERS/Win McNamee
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter Chelsea lean over a stone wall to get a better view of the Athens' skyline during a visit to the 5th century BC monuments of the Acropolis on March 29, 1996. REUTERS/Staff
President Bill Clinton with first lady Hillary Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea watch three elk in a meadow of Yellowstone National Park August 12, 1996. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Chelsea Clinton holds up a drying towel with the logo "four more years" after the First Family completed a whitewater rafting trip down the Snake River on the last day of the Clinton's vacation near Jackson, Wyoming August 17, 1996. REUTERS/Mike...more
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea wave to the crowd at a rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago, August 28, 1996. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President Clinton, daughter Chelsea and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton wave from Air Force One as they leave Little Rock November 6, 1996 after the election night celebrations at the Old State House. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
First daughter Chelsea Clinton talks with friend Marc Mezvinsky, of Stanford, Calif., on the beach on Hilton Head Island December 30, 1996. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe
Chelsea Clinton (L) slips out of her overcoat, as she walks in the inaugural parade with her father, President Clinton, and her mother, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton (R), January 20, 1997. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
First lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea peer out from the "Door of No Return" on Goree Island, a former slave trading center, as a Senegalese soldier stands guard March 17, 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee
First lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea view the sight of Victoria Falls during a trip to the national park in Zimbabwe March 23, 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Chelsea Clinton dances with and admires the traditional Masai necklace given to her as a gift by Mama Joan Koisianga (R) in the Masai village of Olturoto March 25, 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee
First lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea observe a group of hippos while on safari at the Ngorongoro Crater National Park in Tanzania March 26, 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton stand with their daughter Chelsea after her high school graduation from Sidwell Friends School on June 6, 1997. REUTERS/White House
President Clinton kisses his daughter Chelsea as he tours the Terracotta Warriors with first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton on the second day of his state visit to China June 26, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
President Bill Clinton stands with first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea as they cruise down the Li River near the village of Yucan during an afternoon boat ride July 2, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Clinton family and their dog Buddy walk from the White House across the south lawn to a helicopter for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base August 18, 1998 to start a two week vacation in Martha's Vineyard. President Clinton admitted an...more
President Bill Clinton stands with his arms around wife Hillary Rodham Clinton (L) and daughter Chelsea (R) after he addressed delegates at the Democratic National Convention August 14, 2000 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Chelsea Clinton (R) wipes her eyes as she sits with her mother Hillary Rodham Clinton during a memorial service October 18, 2000 for the seventeen U.S. Navy sailors killed in the explosion aboard the USS Cole. REUTERS/Staff
First lady and New York Senator elect Hillary Rodham Clinton appears on stage with her daughter Chelsea as confetti falls at a victory celebration in New York City, November 7, 2000, after Clinton defeated her opponent Republican Congressman Rick...more
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea wear traditional "non" conical hats during a visit to Phu Tang Village outside Hanoi November 17, 2000. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Bill Clinton his daughter Chelsea and wife Hillary pose for photographs with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London December 14, 2000. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea share a moment during the dedication ceremony for the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, November 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Former President Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea listen as his wife presidential candidate Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks at a fundraising rally in New York April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton, with her daughter Chelsea at her side, talks to supporters preparing to canvass for her in Manchester, New Hampshire January 6, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Hillary Clinton laughs with her daughter Chelsea as California Lt. Governor John Garamendi (not pictured) talks about Hillary planning a birthday party for her daughter before she addressed the crowd about...more
Hillary Clinton smiles with her daughter Chelsea during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington to become the next U.S. Secretary of State January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) is joined by her husband former US President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton as she is ceremonially sworn in at the State Department in Washington, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton, speaks to Rosita the muppet during the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stands onstage with her husband former President Bill Clinton and her daughter Chelsea after speaking during her California primary night rally held in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 7, 2016....more
