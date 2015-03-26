Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 26, 2015

Growing up in Gaza

Palestinian boys play at their family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boys play at their family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Palestinian boys play at their family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
1 / 11
A Palestinian girl looks out through the window of her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl looks out through the window of her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A Palestinian girl looks out through the window of her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
2 / 11
A Palestinian girl looks out through the window of her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl looks out through the window of her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A Palestinian girl looks out through the window of her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
3 / 11
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
4 / 11
Members of a Palestinian family have lunch at their house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Members of a Palestinian family have lunch at their house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Members of a Palestinian family have lunch at their house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
5 / 11
A Palestinian boy looks through a window at his family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks through a window at his family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks through a window at his family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
6 / 11
A Palestinian girl sits at the entrance of her family's house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl sits at the entrance of her family's house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A Palestinian girl sits at the entrance of her family's house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
7 / 11
A Palestinian woman washes up in her kitchen during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman washes up in her kitchen during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A Palestinian woman washes up in her kitchen during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
8 / 11
A Palestinian feeds his brother at their house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian feeds his brother at their house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A Palestinian feeds his brother at their house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
9 / 11
A Palestinian woman carries her daughter at her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman carries her daughter at her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A Palestinian woman carries her daughter at her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
10 / 11
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up by candle light at her kitchen during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman does the washing-up by candle light at her kitchen during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up by candle light at her kitchen during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
11 / 11
