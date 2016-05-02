Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 2, 2016 | 8:01pm IST

Growing up Malia

President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 30
President Barack Obama's daughters Malia (C) and Sasha (R) arrive with their parents at the Jose Marti international airport at the start of a three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama's daughters Malia (C) and Sasha (R) arrive with their parents at the Jose Marti international airport at the start of a three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama's daughters Malia (C) and Sasha (R) arrive with their parents at the Jose Marti international airport at the start of a three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 30
Malia Obama attends her first State Dinner in honor of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Malia Obama attends her first State Dinner in honor of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Malia Obama attends her first State Dinner in honor of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 30
Malia Obama pushes back her hair as she and the Obama family attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Malia Obama pushes back her hair as she and the Obama family attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Malia Obama pushes back her hair as she and the Obama family attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 30
President Barack Obama trails his daughter Malia as the Obama family takes a bike ride on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 22, 2015. Obama is on a two-week vacation on the Vineyard. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama trails his daughter Malia as the Obama family takes a bike ride on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 22, 2015. Obama is on a two-week vacation on the Vineyard. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
President Barack Obama trails his daughter Malia as the Obama family takes a bike ride on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 22, 2015. Obama is on a two-week vacation on the Vineyard. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 30
Malia Obama works on a literacy project with children during a day of service at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Washington January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Malia Obama works on a literacy project with children during a day of service at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Washington January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Malia Obama works on a literacy project with children during a day of service at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Washington January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 30
President Barack Obama enjoys a shave ice with his daughter Malia at Island Snow in Kailua, Hawaii January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Barack Obama enjoys a shave ice with his daughter Malia at Island Snow in Kailua, Hawaii January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
President Barack Obama enjoys a shave ice with his daughter Malia at Island Snow in Kailua, Hawaii January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
7 / 30
President Barack Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House in Washington November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Barack Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House in Washington November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
President Barack Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House in Washington November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
8 / 30
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha walk to Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington on August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha walk to Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington on August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha walk to Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington on August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 30
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland August 9, 2014 en route to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts for Obama's summer vacation . REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland August 9, 2014 en route to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts for Obama's summer vacation . REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, August 09, 2014
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland August 9, 2014 en route to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts for Obama's summer vacation . REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 30
Malia Obama climbs the steps as she visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Malia Obama climbs the steps as she visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Sunday, March 23, 2014
Malia Obama climbs the steps as she visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
11 / 30
Malia and Sasha hand out Thanksgiving food at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Malia and Sasha hand out Thanksgiving food at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2013
Malia and Sasha hand out Thanksgiving food at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
12 / 30
Malia and Sasha arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Malia and Sasha arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
Malia and Sasha arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
13 / 30
President Barack Obama is applauded by his family after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 7, 2012. (L-R) Daughter Malia, First lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama is applauded by his family after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 7, 2012. (L-R) Daughter Malia, First lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2012
President Barack Obama is applauded by his family after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 7, 2012. (L-R) Daughter Malia, First lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
14 / 30
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia embrace on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia embrace on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2012
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia embrace on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 30
President Barack Obama and his daughters Malia and Sasha, watch on television as first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention, in the Treaty Room of the White House in Washington September 4, 2012. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

President Barack Obama and his daughters Malia and Sasha, watch on television as first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention, in the Treaty Room of the White House in Washington September 4,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2012
President Barack Obama and his daughters Malia and Sasha, watch on television as first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention, in the Treaty Room of the White House in Washington September 4, 2012. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
Close
16 / 30
President Barack Obama kisses daughter Malia as first lady Michelle Obama looks up as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama kisses daughter Malia as first lady Michelle Obama looks up as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2012
President Barack Obama kisses daughter Malia as first lady Michelle Obama looks up as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 30
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk towards the White House upon the first family's return from their vacation in Hawaii January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk towards the White House upon the first family's return from their vacation in Hawaii January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2012
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk towards the White House upon the first family's return from their vacation in Hawaii January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 30
President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia look at the program during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia look at the program during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2011
President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia look at the program during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
19 / 30
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Official White...more

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2011
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout
Close
20 / 30
President Barack Obama and his family react as his daughter Sasha (2nd L) pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree, during a ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 9, 2010. Also pictured is first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R), her mother Marian Robinson (L) and daughter Malia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama and his family react as his daughter Sasha (2nd L) pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree, during a ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 9, 2010. Also pictured is first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R), her...more

Reuters / Friday, December 10, 2010
President Barack Obama and his family react as his daughter Sasha (2nd L) pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree, during a ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 9, 2010. Also pictured is first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R), her mother Marian Robinson (L) and daughter Malia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 30
Malia Obama yawns as she listens to her mother first lady Michelle Obama read a Dr. Seuss book at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Malia Obama yawns as she listens to her mother first lady Michelle Obama read a Dr. Seuss book at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2010
Malia Obama yawns as she listens to her mother first lady Michelle Obama read a Dr. Seuss book at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
22 / 30
President Barack Obama sits with his daughters Malia and Sasha as they wait to collect an order of takeout food at Nancy's Restaurant in Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama sits with his daughters Malia and Sasha as they wait to collect an order of takeout food at Nancy's Restaurant in Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2009
President Barack Obama sits with his daughters Malia and Sasha as they wait to collect an order of takeout food at Nancy's Restaurant in Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
23 / 30
President Barack Obama smiles next to first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha during a Fourth of July celebration with military families on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama smiles next to first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha during a Fourth of July celebration with military families on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2009
President Barack Obama smiles next to first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha during a Fourth of July celebration with military families on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
24 / 30
First Lady Michelle Obama sleds with daughters Malia and Sasha in the snow on the South Lawn of the White House in this handout photo taken in Washington, March 2, 2009 and later released by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

First Lady Michelle Obama sleds with daughters Malia and Sasha in the snow on the South Lawn of the White House in this handout photo taken in Washington, March 2, 2009 and later released by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
First Lady Michelle Obama sleds with daughters Malia and Sasha in the snow on the South Lawn of the White House in this handout photo taken in Washington, March 2, 2009 and later released by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
Close
25 / 30
President Barack Obama presents the first family's new Portuguese Water Dog puppy, Bo, on the South Lawn with his family at the White House in Washington April 14, 2009. With Obama are daughters Malia and Sasha and first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama presents the first family's new Portuguese Water Dog puppy, Bo, on the South Lawn with his family at the White House in Washington April 14, 2009. With Obama are daughters Malia and Sasha and first lady Michelle Obama....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2009
President Barack Obama presents the first family's new Portuguese Water Dog puppy, Bo, on the South Lawn with his family at the White House in Washington April 14, 2009. With Obama are daughters Malia and Sasha and first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
26 / 30
President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th President with his wife Michelle, daughters Malia (2nd R) and Sasha (R) by his side at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool

President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th President with his wife Michelle, daughters Malia (2nd R) and Sasha (R) by his side at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2009
President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th President with his wife Michelle, daughters Malia (2nd R) and Sasha (R) by his side at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool
Close
27 / 30
Sasha and Malia Obama, daughters of then President-elect Barack Obama, take pictures during the 'We Are One': Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sasha and Malia Obama, daughters of then President-elect Barack Obama, take pictures during the 'We Are One': Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2009
Sasha and Malia Obama, daughters of then President-elect Barack Obama, take pictures during the 'We Are One': Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
28 / 30
Then President-elect Barack Obama and Michelle Obama get their daughters Sasha (L) and Malia (second from left) ready for their first day of school at Sidwell Friends in Washington January 5, 2009. REUTERS/Callie Shell/Obama Transition Office/Handout

Then President-elect Barack Obama and Michelle Obama get their daughters Sasha (L) and Malia (second from left) ready for their first day of school at Sidwell Friends in Washington January 5, 2009. REUTERS/Callie Shell/Obama Transition Office/Handout

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2009
Then President-elect Barack Obama and Michelle Obama get their daughters Sasha (L) and Malia (second from left) ready for their first day of school at Sidwell Friends in Washington January 5, 2009. REUTERS/Callie Shell/Obama Transition Office/Handout
Close
29 / 30
Then President-elect Senator Barack Obama arrives to speak to supporters with his wife Michelle and their children Malia and Sasha during his election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Then President-elect Senator Barack Obama arrives to speak to supporters with his wife Michelle and their children Malia and Sasha during his election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2008
Then President-elect Senator Barack Obama arrives to speak to supporters with his wife Michelle and their children Malia and Sasha during his election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
May Day rallies

May Day rallies

Next Slideshows

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

Clashes break out as protesters take to the street for May Day demonstrations.

02 May 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week.

30 Apr 2016
Deadly landfill collapse in Guatemala

Deadly landfill collapse in Guatemala

Four people are dead and at least 24 more are missing after a collapse at Guatemala City's largest garbage dump.

30 Apr 2016
Inside the bombed MSF Afghan hospital

Inside the bombed MSF Afghan hospital

The Pentagon will punish 16 over last year's accidental bombing of an Afghan hospital run by MSF.

29 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast