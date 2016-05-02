Growing up Malia
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama's daughters Malia (C) and Sasha (R) arrive with their parents at the Jose Marti international airport at the start of a three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Malia Obama attends her first State Dinner in honor of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Malia Obama pushes back her hair as she and the Obama family attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama trails his daughter Malia as the Obama family takes a bike ride on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 22, 2015. Obama is on a two-week vacation on the Vineyard. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Malia Obama works on a literacy project with children during a day of service at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Washington January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama enjoys a shave ice with his daughter Malia at Island Snow in Kailua, Hawaii January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House in Washington November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha walk to Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington on August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland August 9, 2014 en route to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts for Obama's summer vacation . REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Malia Obama climbs the steps as she visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Malia and Sasha hand out Thanksgiving food at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Malia and Sasha arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Barack Obama is applauded by his family after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 7, 2012. (L-R) Daughter Malia, First lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia embrace on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and his daughters Malia and Sasha, watch on television as first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention, in the Treaty Room of the White House in Washington September 4,...more
President Barack Obama kisses daughter Malia as first lady Michelle Obama looks up as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk towards the White House upon the first family's return from their vacation in Hawaii January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia look at the program during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Official White...more
President Barack Obama and his family react as his daughter Sasha (2nd L) pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree, during a ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 9, 2010. Also pictured is first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R), her...more
Malia Obama yawns as she listens to her mother first lady Michelle Obama read a Dr. Seuss book at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama sits with his daughters Malia and Sasha as they wait to collect an order of takeout food at Nancy's Restaurant in Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama smiles next to first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha during a Fourth of July celebration with military families on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
First Lady Michelle Obama sleds with daughters Malia and Sasha in the snow on the South Lawn of the White House in this handout photo taken in Washington, March 2, 2009 and later released by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Barack Obama presents the first family's new Portuguese Water Dog puppy, Bo, on the South Lawn with his family at the White House in Washington April 14, 2009. With Obama are daughters Malia and Sasha and first lady Michelle Obama....more
President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th President with his wife Michelle, daughters Malia (2nd R) and Sasha (R) by his side at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool
Sasha and Malia Obama, daughters of then President-elect Barack Obama, take pictures during the 'We Are One': Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then President-elect Barack Obama and Michelle Obama get their daughters Sasha (L) and Malia (second from left) ready for their first day of school at Sidwell Friends in Washington January 5, 2009. REUTERS/Callie Shell/Obama Transition Office/Handout
Then President-elect Senator Barack Obama arrives to speak to supporters with his wife Michelle and their children Malia and Sasha during his election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago...more
Next Slideshows
May Day rallies
Clashes break out as protesters take to the street for May Day demonstrations.
India this week
Top India photos from the past week.
Deadly landfill collapse in Guatemala
Four people are dead and at least 24 more are missing after a collapse at Guatemala City's largest garbage dump.
Inside the bombed MSF Afghan hospital
The Pentagon will punish 16 over last year's accidental bombing of an Afghan hospital run by MSF.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.