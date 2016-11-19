Guangzhou Auto Show
A fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) by Nissan is shown at China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Solar panels are seen on a Hanergy Solar-R. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A concept car by Chery. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Jaguar XFL, with its frame displayed on a ceiling. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Mercedes-Benz EQ. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A model poses beside a Camaro by Chevrolet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cadillac cars are shown at China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Maxima by Nissan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The interior of a Volkswagen I.D. electric vehicle. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Mercedes-Benz EQ. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Visitors surround a Tesla Model X. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A W01 of Wey brand by Great Wall Motor. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A concept car by Trumpchi from GAC Group. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Models pose with a new Mini Countryman. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A BYD Tang demonstrates how it shares power with a mockup household. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A 2017 GT-R super car by Nissan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Haval H2s SUV. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A BMW 1 Series. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Mirai fuel cell vehicle by Toyota. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Volkswagen I.D. electric vehicle. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
