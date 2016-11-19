Edition:
Pictures | Sat Nov 19, 2016 | 8:50am IST

Guangzhou Auto Show

A fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) by Nissan is shown at China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Solar panels are seen on a Hanergy Solar-R. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A concept car by Chery. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A Jaguar XFL, with its frame displayed on a ceiling. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A Mercedes-Benz EQ. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A model poses beside a Camaro by Chevrolet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Cadillac cars are shown at China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A Maxima by Nissan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
The interior of a Volkswagen I.D. electric vehicle. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A Mercedes-Benz EQ. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Visitors surround a Tesla Model X. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A W01 of Wey brand by Great Wall Motor. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A concept car by Trumpchi from GAC Group. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Models pose with a new Mini Countryman. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A BYD Tang demonstrates how it shares power with a mockup household. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A 2017 GT-R super car by Nissan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A Haval H2s SUV. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A BMW 1 Series. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A Mirai fuel cell vehicle by Toyota. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A Volkswagen I.D. electric vehicle. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
