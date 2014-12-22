Guardian of time

An old bicycle and old doors of different ages are seen in a storage of the Museum of Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. Agostinelli's collection includes a 65-million-year-old dinosaur egg, meteor...more

An old bicycle and old doors of different ages are seen in a storage of the Museum of Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. Agostinelli's collection includes a 65-million-year-old dinosaur egg, meteor fragments, a car that once belonged to American mob boss Al Capone, a lock of hair of Italian national hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, toys, weapons, musical instruments of all kinds and many more. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

