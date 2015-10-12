Edition:
Guarding Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London on August 19, 2012. The Metropolitan Police have announced they are withdrawing their round the clock guard of the embassy. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London on August 19, 2012. The Metropolitan Police have announced they are withdrawing their round the clock guard of the embassy. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
Police gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2012
A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
Police and protesters wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police and protesters wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
A police officer leaves Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A police officer leaves Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2012
A police officer stands guard outside Equador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A police officer stands guard outside Equador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2012
A police officer guards the Ecuador embassy in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A police officer guards the Ecuador embassy in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Police officers stand outside Ecuador's embassy in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Police officers stand outside Ecuador's embassy in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2012
Police officers arrive outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is residing in London August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Police officers arrive outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is residing in London August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2012
Police deter a supporter of Julian Assange from the front of the Equador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police deter a supporter of Julian Assange from the front of the Equador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2012
Police stand outside Ecuador's embassy, in which Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is seeking asylum, in London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police stand outside Ecuador's embassy, in which Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is seeking asylum, in London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2012
A police officer gestures outside Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A police officer gestures outside Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2012
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
Police and media gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police and media gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2012
Police and media wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police and media wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
Police officers walk past the Ecuador embassy following a shift change in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Police officers walk past the Ecuador embassy following a shift change in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A police officer stands outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A police officer stands outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
