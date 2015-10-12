Guarding Assange
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London on August 19, 2012. The Metropolitan Police have announced they are withdrawing their round the clock guard of the embassy. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Police and protesters wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A police officer leaves Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A police officer stands guard outside Equador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A police officer guards the Ecuador embassy in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Police officers stand outside Ecuador's embassy in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Police officers arrive outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is residing in London August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Police deter a supporter of Julian Assange from the front of the Equador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police stand outside Ecuador's embassy, in which Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is seeking asylum, in London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A police officer gestures outside Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Police and media gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police and media wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police officers walk past the Ecuador embassy following a shift change in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A police officer stands outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
