Guarding the LoC
Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control, a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Poonch district August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian army soldier stands guard while patrolling near the Line of Control, a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Poonch district August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian army picket is pictured along the Line of Control, a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Poonch district August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian army soldier stands guard close to the Line of Control, a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Poonch district August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Barbed wire fencing constructed by the Indian army near the Line of Control (LoC) is pictured in Churunda village, about 129 km (80 miles) northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control (LoC) in Churunda village, about 129 km (80 miles) northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km (80 miles) northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km (80 miles) northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near fencing at the India-Pakistan border at Suchetgarh, about 30 km (19 miles) south of Jammu January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian soldier takes position as his comrade runs, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Saraie, 150 km (83 miles) west of Srinagar, July 31, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian soldier takes position as his comrade runs, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Saraie, 150 km (83 miles) west of Srinagar, July 31, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian soldier guards a crossing point at the Line of Control (LoC) in Tatapani, in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, November 7, 2005. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
An Indian soldier talks on the phone after the opening of a crossing point at the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur at Poonch, about 250km (155 miles) from Jammu, November 7, 2005. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Indian Army soldiers patrol close to the Line of Control (LOC), during a demonstration for the media at 11,000 feet at the Keran sector some 180kms (112 miles) from Srinagar, August 18, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Indian soldiers patrol near a barbed wire fencing along the Line of Control in Baraf Post, 165 km (102 miles) north of Srinagar, December 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An Indian soldier stands guard along the Line of Control in Baraf Post, 165 kms (102 miles) north of Srinagar, December 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An Indian soldier looks through his binoculars along the Line of Control in Baraf Post, 165 kms (102 miles) north of Srinagar, December 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
