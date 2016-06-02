Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 3, 2016 | 3:15am IST

Gucci takes fashionistas to church

Models presents creations by Gucci at a catwalk show in the cloisters of Westminster Abbey in London, Britain June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

1 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2 / 18
A model present a creation by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

3 / 18
A model present a creation by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

4 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

5 / 18
A model present a creation by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

6 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

7 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

8 / 18
A model present a creation by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

9 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

10 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

11 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

12 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

13 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

14 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

15 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

16 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

17 / 18
Models presents creations by Gucci. REUTERS/Neil Hall

18 / 18
