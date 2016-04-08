Edition:
Gudi Padwa festival

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Maharashtrian woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Maharashtrian woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Maharashtrian woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes collect drums as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes collect drums as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes collect drums as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
