Gudi Padwa
People stand in front of an idol of Hindu god Vitthal as they watch celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Maharashtrian women dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Maharashtrian women dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
