Pictures | Sat Mar 21, 2015 | 6:10pm IST

Gudi Padwa

People stand in front of an idol of Hindu god Vitthal as they watch celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrian women dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrian women dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

