Guerilla training in Ukraine
Pro-Ukrainian fighters fire their weapons during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. The group said that it is preparing for possible guerrilla war in case of Russian invasion. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-Ukrainian fighter looks at a target with bullet impacts during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters wrestle during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-Ukrainian fighter aims his weapon during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters take part in guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters look at a target with bullet impacts during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Next Slideshows
Tiger Dance
Images of the 'Tiger Dance' performed during Kerala's harvest festival of Onam.
The Apple Watch
Apple unveils the Apple Watch.
Behind ISIL lines
Life in areas controlled by the Islamic State.
Ceasefire in Ukraine
A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists holds raising hopes for a peace drive.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.