Guilty of genocide
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide trial at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. Montt, 86, was found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for allegedly...more
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide trial at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. Montt, 86, was found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for allegedly drawing up a counterinsurgency plan during his 1982-1983 rule that killed at least 1,771 members of the Maya Ixil indigenous group. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt speaks during his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Indigenous women from the Ixil region attend the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt attends the last session of his genocide trial at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An indigenous woman of the ixil region fixes her hair as the last session of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt's genocide trial begins at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Cesar Calderon, lawyer of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, speaks during the genocide trial against Rios Montt in the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt speaks in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Indigenous women from the Ixil region attend the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A indigenous woman attends the restart of the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt at the Supreme Court of Justice, in Guatemala City, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt gestures as he speaks in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A indigenous woman with a child attends the restart of the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt at the Supreme Court of Justice, in Guatemala City, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) speaks in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Nobel Peace Prize winner Rigoberta Menchu arrives at the Supreme Court of Justice for the sentencing of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt in Guatemala City, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt arrives at the Supreme Court of Justice for his genocide trial in Guatemala City, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt prepares to speak in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
