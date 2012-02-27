Gujarat Riots: 10 Years On
A survivor stands inside his house that was burnt and damaged in the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A survivor stands inside his house that was burnt and damaged in the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A survivor stands outside his house that was burnt and damaged in the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A survivor stands outside his house that was burnt and damaged in the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Survivors read the Koran as a child looks on during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Godhra riots in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Survivors read the Koran as a child looks on during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Godhra riots in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A survivor cries inside her house that was burnt and damaged during the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A survivor cries inside her house that was burnt and damaged during the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Survivors look at the pictures of the Godhra riots victims at a photo-exhibition held to commemorate its 10th anniversary in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Survivors look at the pictures of the Godhra riots victims at a photo-exhibition held to commemorate its 10th anniversary in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A survivor stands in front of a poster during a photo-exhibition held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Godhra riots in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A survivor stands in front of a poster during a photo-exhibition held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Godhra riots in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A survivor stands next to pictures of her family members inside her house that was burnt and damaged during the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A survivor stands next to pictures of her family members inside her house that was burnt and damaged during the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our best photos of the past week.
Fire razes refugee camp
A fire engulfs a camp along the Thai-Myanmar border.
Bin Laden's compound demolished
The Pakistani home of Osama bin Laden is no more.
Commonwealth Bank Series: Australia v India
Snapshots from the India-Australia match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.