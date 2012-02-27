Edition:
Gujarat Riots: 10 Years On

<p>A survivor stands inside his house that was burnt and damaged in the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A survivor stands outside his house that was burnt and damaged in the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Survivors read the Koran as a child looks on during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Godhra riots in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A survivor cries inside her house that was burnt and damaged during the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Survivors look at the pictures of the Godhra riots victims at a photo-exhibition held to commemorate its 10th anniversary in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A survivor stands in front of a poster during a photo-exhibition held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Godhra riots in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A survivor stands next to pictures of her family members inside her house that was burnt and damaged during the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

