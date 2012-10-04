Edition:
Gully Cricket

<p>A boy misses the ball as he plays cricket near the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

A boy misses the ball as he plays cricket near the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

A boy misses the ball as he plays cricket near the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>A boy prepares to bat an incoming ball as he plays cricket on a field on the outskirts of Karachi September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A boy prepares to bat an incoming ball as he plays cricket on a field on the outskirts of Karachi September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A boy prepares to bat an incoming ball as he plays cricket on a field on the outskirts of Karachi September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Muslim boys from a religious seminary play cricket at a playground in Mumbai September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Muslim boys from a religious seminary play cricket at a playground in Mumbai September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Muslim boys from a religious seminary play cricket at a playground in Mumbai September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A boy plays cricket in the early morning on the Marina beach in Chennai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A boy plays cricket in the early morning on the Marina beach in Chennai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

A boy plays cricket in the early morning on the Marina beach in Chennai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Boys play cricket in the old part of Delhi June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Boys play cricket in the old part of Delhi June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Boys play cricket in the old part of Delhi June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A boy gets ready to bat an incoming ball as he plays cricket in a field near a slum in Karachi April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A boy gets ready to bat an incoming ball as he plays cricket in a field near a slum in Karachi April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A boy gets ready to bat an incoming ball as he plays cricket in a field near a slum in Karachi April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Children play cricket near the boundary wall of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, after it was demolished in Abbottabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

Children play cricket near the boundary wall of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, after it was demolished in Abbottabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Children play cricket near the boundary wall of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, after it was demolished in Abbottabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

<p>A boy is silhouetted against the setting sun while playing cricket in Karachi December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

A boy is silhouetted against the setting sun while playing cricket in Karachi December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A boy is silhouetted against the setting sun while playing cricket in Karachi December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>A boy is silhouetted against smoke while playing cricket in a littered ground in a slum area on the outskirts of Karachi October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (PAKISTAN - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT SPORT CRICKET TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

A boy is silhouetted against smoke while playing cricket in a littered ground in a slum area on the outskirts of Karachi October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (PAKISTAN - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT SPORT CRICKET TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A boy is silhouetted against smoke while playing cricket in a littered ground in a slum area on the outskirts of Karachi October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (PAKISTAN - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT SPORT CRICKET TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

<p>Boys play cricket on the Marina beach during sunset in Chennai November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Boys play cricket on the Marina beach during sunset in Chennai November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Boys play cricket on the Marina beach during sunset in Chennai November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A boy plays cricket near U.S. soldiers on patrol in the town center of Khas Konar district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A boy plays cricket near U.S. soldiers on patrol in the town center of Khas Konar district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A boy plays cricket near U.S. soldiers on patrol in the town center of Khas Konar district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A boy is silhouetted against the sun as he plays cricket at a field in Karachi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A boy is silhouetted against the sun as he plays cricket at a field in Karachi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A boy is silhouetted against the sun as he plays cricket at a field in Karachi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A boy hits a shot as he plays cricket at a field near an old railway track in Karachi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A boy hits a shot as he plays cricket at a field near an old railway track in Karachi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A boy hits a shot as he plays cricket at a field near an old railway track in Karachi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Boys play cricket along railway tracks in Karachi July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Boys play cricket along railway tracks in Karachi July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Boys play cricket along railway tracks in Karachi July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>A boy plays cricket outside his home near the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

A boy plays cricket outside his home near the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

A boy plays cricket outside his home near the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>A boy plays a game of cricket near a housing block in Colombo March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds</p>

A boy plays a game of cricket near a housing block in Colombo March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

A boy plays a game of cricket near a housing block in Colombo March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

<p>A boy with face painted in the form of India's national flag plays with a ball in Hyderabad February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A boy with face painted in the form of India's national flag plays with a ball in Hyderabad February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

A boy with face painted in the form of India's national flag plays with a ball in Hyderabad February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>A boy bowls a ball in a street, as a crowd of people watch, in Chittagong March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

A boy bowls a ball in a street, as a crowd of people watch, in Chittagong March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

A boy bowls a ball in a street, as a crowd of people watch, in Chittagong March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>A boy plays a game of cricket as his family is gathered nearby in front of their home in a slum in Colombo March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds</p>

A boy plays a game of cricket as his family is gathered nearby in front of their home in a slum in Colombo March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

A boy plays a game of cricket as his family is gathered nearby in front of their home in a slum in Colombo March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

<p>Boy play cricket on an empty lake bed, after heavy floods broke through an overflowing Walatapite dam, in Ampara district about 360km (220 miles) east of Colombo January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds</p>

Boy play cricket on an empty lake bed, after heavy floods broke through an overflowing Walatapite dam, in Ampara district about 360km (220 miles) east of Colombo January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Boy play cricket on an empty lake bed, after heavy floods broke through an overflowing Walatapite dam, in Ampara district about 360km (220 miles) east of Colombo January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

<p>A boy plays cricket along a railway track making its way through a slum in Karachi March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

A boy plays cricket along a railway track making its way through a slum in Karachi March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A boy plays cricket along a railway track making its way through a slum in Karachi March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>Afghan boys play cricket at the Pesh valley in Kunar Province August 14, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Afghan boys play cricket at the Pesh valley in Kunar Province August 14, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Afghan boys play cricket at the Pesh valley in Kunar Province August 14, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A young boy plays cricket on the beach in the evening in Colombo October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds</p>

A young boy plays cricket on the beach in the evening in Colombo October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

A young boy plays cricket on the beach in the evening in Colombo October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

<p>An internally displaced boy, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, plays cricket at the UNHCR Jalala camp in Takht Bai village, located in the North West Frontier Province's Mardan district about 150 km (85 miles) north west of Pakistan's capital Islamabad May 10, 2009. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

An internally displaced boy, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, plays cricket at the UNHCR Jalala camp in Takht Bai village, located in the North West Frontier Province's Mardan district about 150 km (85 miles) north west of Pakistan's...more

An internally displaced boy, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, plays cricket at the UNHCR Jalala camp in Takht Bai village, located in the North West Frontier Province's Mardan district about 150 km (85 miles) north west of Pakistan's capital Islamabad May 10, 2009. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Internally displaced boys, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, play cricket at the UNHCR Jalala camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in Takht Bai village, located in the North West Frontier Province's Mardan district about 150 km (85 miles) north west of Pakistan's capital Islamabad May 10, 2009. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Internally displaced boys, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, play cricket at the UNHCR Jalala camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in Takht Bai village, located in the North West Frontier Province's Mardan district about...more

Internally displaced boys, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, play cricket at the UNHCR Jalala camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in Takht Bai village, located in the North West Frontier Province's Mardan district about 150 km (85 miles) north west of Pakistan's capital Islamabad May 10, 2009. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Tamil boys play cricket at a temporary refugee camp in Vavuniya, northern Sri Lanka February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tamil boys play cricket at a temporary refugee camp in Vavuniya, northern Sri Lanka February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tamil boys play cricket at a temporary refugee camp in Vavuniya, northern Sri Lanka February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Children play cricket at the Nehru Nagar slum in Mumbai January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Children play cricket at the Nehru Nagar slum in Mumbai January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Children play cricket at the Nehru Nagar slum in Mumbai January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

<p>A boy plays cricket in Jammu December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

A boy plays cricket in Jammu December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

A boy plays cricket in Jammu December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

<p>Children play cricket against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Ahmedabad June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Children play cricket against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Ahmedabad June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Children play cricket against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Ahmedabad June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Boys play cricket during a dust storm at a ground in New Delhi January 3, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Boys play cricket during a dust storm at a ground in New Delhi January 3, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Boys play cricket during a dust storm at a ground in New Delhi January 3, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Boys play cricket in New Delhi December 25, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Boys play cricket in New Delhi December 25, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Boys play cricket in New Delhi December 25, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A Kashmiri boy plays street cricket during a strike to mark the 22nd anniversary of the hanging of Maqbool Bhat, in Srinagar February 11, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri boy plays street cricket during a strike to mark the 22nd anniversary of the hanging of Maqbool Bhat, in Srinagar February 11, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

A Kashmiri boy plays street cricket during a strike to mark the 22nd anniversary of the hanging of Maqbool Bhat, in Srinagar February 11, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>A Pakistani boy plays cricket in Peshawar, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A Pakistani boy plays cricket in Peshawar, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta

A Pakistani boy plays cricket in Peshawar, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta

<p>Boys play cricket amid thick fog during a chilly morning in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata January 3, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Boys play cricket amid thick fog during a chilly morning in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata January 3, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Boys play cricket amid thick fog during a chilly morning in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata January 3, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

<p>A boy plays cricket at the Alkhedmat refugee camp in the devastated city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir December 28, 2005. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A boy plays cricket at the Alkhedmat refugee camp in the devastated city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir December 28, 2005. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A boy plays cricket at the Alkhedmat refugee camp in the devastated city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir December 28, 2005. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Boys play cricket in Santiniketan, about 165 km (103 miles) northwest from Kolkata December 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

Boys play cricket in Santiniketan, about 165 km (103 miles) northwest from Kolkata December 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Boys play cricket in Santiniketan, about 165 km (103 miles) northwest from Kolkata December 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

<p>Children who survived the tsunami play on a beach in the fishing village of Akkarapettai in Nagapattinam, about 325 km (202 miles) from Chennai December 24, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Children who survived the tsunami play on a beach in the fishing village of Akkarapettai in Nagapattinam, about 325 km (202 miles) from Chennai December 24, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Children who survived the tsunami play on a beach in the fishing village of Akkarapettai in Nagapattinam, about 325 km (202 miles) from Chennai December 24, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

<p>Tsunami survivor boys play cricket next to a broken fishing boat at a beach in Nagapattinam June 20, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Tsunami survivor boys play cricket next to a broken fishing boat at a beach in Nagapattinam June 20, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Tsunami survivor boys play cricket next to a broken fishing boat at a beach in Nagapattinam June 20, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta

<p>Nepali boys play cricket with a concrete block as their wicket in the Nepali capital Kathmandu May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar</p>

Nepali boys play cricket with a concrete block as their wicket in the Nepali capital Kathmandu May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar

Nepali boys play cricket with a concrete block as their wicket in the Nepali capital Kathmandu May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar

<p>Boys play cricket in front of the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 11, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Boys play cricket in front of the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 11, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur

Boys play cricket in front of the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 11, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Students take time out from lessons at their madrassa (religious school) for a game of cricket in Chitral, in the mountainous far north of Pakistan near the Afghan border October 2, 2001. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim</p>

Students take time out from lessons at their madrassa (religious school) for a game of cricket in Chitral, in the mountainous far north of Pakistan near the Afghan border October 2, 2001. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Students take time out from lessons at their madrassa (religious school) for a game of cricket in Chitral, in the mountainous far north of Pakistan near the Afghan border October 2, 2001. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

