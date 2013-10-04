Edition:
Gunfire on Capitol Hill

<p>U.S.Capitol Police surround a car with their guns drawn at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Street in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alhurra/Handout</p>

<p>U.S. Capitol Police officers mark bullet casings on the median of Constitution Avenue on Capitol Hill after a car chase ended in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Rescue personnel stand around a smashed U.S. Capitol Hill Police vehicle following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A black Infiniti coupe is pictured after its involvement in police shootout on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Police officers investigate near the scene of a shooting incident close to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Two U.S. Capitol Police cars sit damaged after colliding during a shooting in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Police officers secure the scene of a shooting near the U.S. Capitol, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase began, ending in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A police officer photographs debris following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>An FBI armed unit makes its way to the U.S. Capitol after a shooting in Washington October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>A U.S. Capitol Police officer secures the area with tape after shots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington October 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Secret Service agents in uniform lock down the North Lawn and entrances to the White House, after reports of a shooting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Capitol Police secure a perimeter around Capitol Hill following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase began, ending in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Rescue personnel evacuate a person from a crashed vehicle following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Law enforcement vehicles converge on the scene of a shooting on Constitution Avenue outside the Hart U.S. Senate Office Building as seen from inside the lobby of the building on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Lawder</p>

Law enforcement vehicles converge on the scene of a shooting on Constitution Avenue outside the Hart U.S. Senate Office Building as seen from inside the lobby of the building on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Lawder

<p>A United States Park Police officer with an automatic weapon secures the scene of a shooting in front of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Emergency personnel stand near a police car after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Tourists on a Segway tour watch law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase began, ending in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>FBI agents patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A Secret Service agent in uniform is seen during a lockdown of the North Lawn and entrances to the White House after reports of a shooting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A smashed U.S. Capitol police car sits at the scene of a shooting on Constitution Avenue near the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Police officers investigate at the scene of a shooting as they stand near a destroyed U.S. Capitol police car (R-Rear) on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Police patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Rescue personnel place a wound person into an ambulance following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

