Gunman foiled on France train

French President Francois Hollande (L) awards U.S. Airman First Class Spencer Stone (R) with the Legion d'Honneur (the Legion of Honor) medal during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 24, 2015. French President Francois Hollande awarded France's highest honor to three U.S. citizens and a Briton who helped disarm a machine gun-toting attacker on a Thalys train last week. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

