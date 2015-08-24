Edition:
Gunman foiled on France train

French President Francois Hollande (L) awards U.S. Airman First Class Spencer Stone (R) with the Legion d'Honneur (the Legion of Honor) medal during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 24, 2015. French President Francois Hollande awarded France's highest honor to three U.S. citizens and a Briton who helped disarm a machine gun-toting attacker on a Thalys train last week. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
The Legion d'Honneur (the Legion of Honour) medals for the three Americans and the British businessman are pictured on a cushion during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Gaschka/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (C) poses with British businessman Chris Norman (L), U.S. student Anthony Sadler (2ndL), U.S. Airman First Class Spencer Stone (2ndR) and U.S. National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos (R) during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
French investigating police in protective clothing collect clues inside the Thalys high-speed train where shots were fired in Arras, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
French judicial police stand on the train platform near gun cartridges and a backpack in Arras, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (C) shakes hands with British businessman Chris Norman (R) after a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
U.S. ambassador to France Jane Hartley (2nd R) presents student Anthony Sadler (L), U.S Airman First Class Spencer Stone (2nd L) and National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos (R) as they attend a ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Paris, France, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (R) awards U.S. student Anthony Sadler (C) with the Legion d'Honneur (the Legion of Honour) medal as British businessman Chris Norman looks on during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
French investigating police check for clues on the train platform in Arras, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
French judicial police stand on the train platform near weapon cartridges and a backpack in Arras, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
French investigating police in protective clothing films inside the Thalys high-speed train where shots were fired in Arras, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
French judicial police stand on the platform next to the Thalys high-speed train where shots were fired to collect clues in Arras, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
French investigating police in protective clothing work around weapon cartridges on the train platform in Arras, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
French investigating police in protective clothing prepare to enter the Thalys high-speed train where shots were fired to collect clues in Arras, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
French investigating police in protective clothing prepare to enter the Thalys high-speed train where shots were fired to collect clues in Arras, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
French emergency services transport a victim after a shooting on the Amsterdam to Paris Thalys high-speed train in Arras, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
(L-R) Three men who helped to disarm an attacker on a train from Amsterdam to France, Anthony Sadler, from Pittsburg, California, Aleck Sharlatos from Roseburg, Oregon, and Chris Norman, a British man living in France, pose with medals they received for their bravery at a restaurant in Arras, France August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
U.S. Colonel Brendan B. McAloon (L), the Senior Defense Official and Defense Attache at the American Embassy in Paris, and Dr Patrick Goldstein (R), head of the Emergency Services at the CHR Lille Hospital, arrive at the Clinique Lille Sud, which specializes in hand injuries, in Lesquin, France, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
