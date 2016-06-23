Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jun 23, 2016 | 10:55pm IST

Gunman takes hostages in German cinema

German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Paramedics wait after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police leave their cars in this still image taken from video after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Rhein-Neckar-Fernsehen via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A German policeman drinks near a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Warning tape is pictured in front of a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police leave their car after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police leave their car after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Ambulance cars are waiting after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
