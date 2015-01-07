Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 8, 2015 | 3:15am IST

Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Firefighters and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Firefighters and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Firefighters and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 16
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
2 / 16
A police investigator is seen through a window of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A police investigator is seen through a window of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A police investigator is seen through a window of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 16
A distressed woman is assisted by firemen near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A distressed woman is assisted by firemen near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A distressed woman is assisted by firemen near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 16
Firefighters and rescue members stand in front of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Firefighters and rescue members stand in front of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Firefighters and rescue members stand in front of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
5 / 16
A bullet's impact is seen on a window at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A bullet's impact is seen on a window at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A bullet's impact is seen on a window at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
6 / 16
Police inspect damage after a collision between police cars at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police inspect damage after a collision between police cars at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Police inspect damage after a collision between police cars at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 16
Police investigators are seen at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Police investigators are seen at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Police investigators are seen at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
8 / 16
Policemen work at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Policemen work at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Policemen work at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
9 / 16
A resident holds a placard which reads I am Charlie on a balcony near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A resident holds a placard which reads I am Charlie on a balcony near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A resident holds a placard which reads I am Charlie on a balcony near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 16
A view shows policemen and rescue members at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A view shows policemen and rescue members at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A view shows policemen and rescue members at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
11 / 16
French President Francois Hollande arrives after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French President Francois Hollande arrives after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
French President Francois Hollande arrives after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 16
General view of police and rescue vehicles at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

General view of police and rescue vehicles at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
General view of police and rescue vehicles at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
13 / 16
French policemen and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French policemen and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
French policemen and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 16
Policemen look at a bullet impact on a car after a shooting at the Paris headquarters of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Policemen look at a bullet impact on a car after a shooting at the Paris headquarters of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Policemen look at a bullet impact on a car after a shooting at the Paris headquarters of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
15 / 16
Police investigators examine the impacts from gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, after a shooting January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police investigators examine the impacts from gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, after a shooting January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Police investigators examine the impacts from gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, after a shooting January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Remnants of Bagram Airfield

Remnants of Bagram Airfield

Next Slideshows

Remnants of Bagram Airfield

Remnants of Bagram Airfield

The base is being shrunk as the U.S.-led combat mission comes to an end.

06 Jan 2015
AirAsia bodies recovered

AirAsia bodies recovered

The grim recovery of AirAsia flight QZ8501 victims.

05 Jan 2015
RSS meet in Gujarat

RSS meet in Gujarat

A three-day workers meeting of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

04 Jan 2015
Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in India, Pakistan

Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in India, Pakistan

Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in India and Pakistan.

04 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast