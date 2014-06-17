Gunmen attack World Cup screening
Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Somali-linked Islamist militants killed at least 15 people and torched houses in a second night...more
Residents chant slogans as they participate in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A resident holds a placard as he participates in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan police officers patrol Mavuno villages near Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents remove a road barricade as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A policeman wearing a mask stands guard outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents gather to identify their relatives outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents make a bonfire to barricade a main road as they protest after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Riot policemen patrol as protestors participate in a demonstration along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Policemen stand guard near a public gathering to identify slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents peer into a building bombed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Residents look at slain slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A resident of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni takes a photograph of the burnt-down Breeze View Hotel after gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather at the shopping centre after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather behind destroyed structures after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A policeman walks next to a truck carrying slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Residents of Mpeketoni view the damage left behind at the Equity bank after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A resident stands near structures destroyed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Asuu Asuu
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen along the main road to Lamu from Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
