Gunmen storm Mali hotel
Drapes soaked in blood lie on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian security officials show a jihadist flag they said belonged to attackers in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Bullet holes are seen at a staircase of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French soldiers leave the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A room is seen in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A corpse is seen outside the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian officials prepare to lift a corpse into an emergency vehicle outside the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
UN officials exit the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A forensic police official is seen at the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Blood is seen at a staircase of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian police officer stands guard in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Blood is seen on the staircase of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian police officer walks in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soldiers walk in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People stand near the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A television shows news of the Bamako attack in a room in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Belongings lie on a bed in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian soldiers display grenades and other supplies they said belonged to jihadists in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian officials carry a corpse outside the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian officials enter the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French soldiers leave the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French gendarmes bring forensic supplies to the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Still image from video shows a hostage rushed out of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
A U.N. official walks at a staircase covered in blood in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Drapes soaked in blood lie on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Still image from video show a hostage rushed out from the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Bullet casings are seen in a helmet on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Belongings lie on a table in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Security forces gather near the Radisson Hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/MALIKAHERE.COM
French gendarmes prepare forensic supplies in the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Still image from video shows the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Security forces drive near the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
Still image from video show a hostage rushed out from the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Malian soldiers display grenades and other supplies they said belonged to jihadists in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The exterior of the Radisson hotel is seen in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.