Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 20, 2016 | 8:10pm IST

Guns at the RNC

Micah Naziri (L) and Jaimes Campbell, advocates for open carry, patrol the streets of Cleveland with their assault weapons during the Republican National Convention in Ohio. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Micah Naziri (L) and Jaimes Campbell, advocates for open carry, patrol the streets of Cleveland with their assault weapons during the Republican National Convention in Ohio. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Micah Naziri (L) and Jaimes Campbell, advocates for open carry, patrol the streets of Cleveland with their assault weapons during the Republican National Convention in Ohio. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 13
Members of the West Ohio Minutemen carry their assault weapon while patrolling downtown Cleveland during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Members of the West Ohio Minutemen carry their assault weapon while patrolling downtown Cleveland during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Members of the West Ohio Minutemen carry their assault weapon while patrolling downtown Cleveland during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 13
Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
3 / 13
Trevor Leis, a member of the West Ohio Minutemen, rests on his assault weapon while taking a break from patrolling downtown Cleveland during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Trevor Leis, a member of the West Ohio Minutemen, rests on his assault weapon while taking a break from patrolling downtown Cleveland during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Trevor Leis, a member of the West Ohio Minutemen, rests on his assault weapon while taking a break from patrolling downtown Cleveland during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 13
A man sits on his bike armed at public square outside the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man sits on his bike armed at public square outside the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A man sits on his bike armed at public square outside the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 13
James Campbell exercises his right to open carry holding a military style semi-automatic rifle near public square outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

James Campbell exercises his right to open carry holding a military style semi-automatic rifle near public square outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
James Campbell exercises his right to open carry holding a military style semi-automatic rifle near public square outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 13
Trump supporters, including one carrying a handgun, listen to "Code Pink" protesters, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trump supporters, including one carrying a handgun, listen to "Code Pink" protesters, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Trump supporters, including one carrying a handgun, listen to "Code Pink" protesters, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 13
A flag protrudes from a rifle muzzle on the back of a supporter of Donald Trump at a pro-Trump rally, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A flag protrudes from a rifle muzzle on the back of a supporter of Donald Trump at a pro-Trump rally, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A flag protrudes from a rifle muzzle on the back of a supporter of Donald Trump at a pro-Trump rally, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 13
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a rifle while waiting for a pro-Trump rally to begin, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A supporter of Donald Trump holds a rifle while waiting for a pro-Trump rally to begin, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a rifle while waiting for a pro-Trump rally to begin, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 13
Micah Naziri exercises his right to open carry holding a military style semi-automatic rifle at the Public Square outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Micah Naziri exercises his right to open carry holding a military style semi-automatic rifle at the Public Square outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Micah Naziri exercises his right to open carry holding a military style semi-automatic rifle at the Public Square outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 13
A supporter of Donald Trump poses with a rifle while waiting for a pro-Trump rally to begin, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A supporter of Donald Trump poses with a rifle while waiting for a pro-Trump rally to begin, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump poses with a rifle while waiting for a pro-Trump rally to begin, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 13
James Campbell, who advocates for open carry, stands with a gun as police walk by in Cleveland Public Square, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

James Campbell, who advocates for open carry, stands with a gun as police walk by in Cleveland Public Square, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
James Campbell, who advocates for open carry, stands with a gun as police walk by in Cleveland Public Square, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 13
A man rides his bike armed at public square, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man rides his bike armed at public square, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A man rides his bike armed at public square, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Melania Trump addresses the RNC

Melania Trump addresses the RNC

Next Slideshows

Melania Trump addresses the RNC

Melania Trump addresses the RNC

A small section of Melania Trump's address closely resembled a part of Michelle Obama's speech eight years ago in support of Barack Obama, who was then...

20 Jul 2016
Rule of Erdogan

Rule of Erdogan

The political career of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan.

20 Jul 2016
Silence for Nice

Silence for Nice

Mourners mark a minute's silence on Nice's Promenade des Anglais to pay tribute to the victims of the Bastille Day truck attack.

18 Jul 2016
Mrs. Trump

Mrs. Trump

Melanie Trump, the woman behind the presumptive Republican nominee.

18 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast