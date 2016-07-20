Guns at the RNC
Micah Naziri (L) and Jaimes Campbell, advocates for open carry, patrol the streets of Cleveland with their assault weapons during the Republican National Convention in Ohio. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the West Ohio Minutemen carry their assault weapon while patrolling downtown Cleveland during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Trevor Leis, a member of the West Ohio Minutemen, rests on his assault weapon while taking a break from patrolling downtown Cleveland during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man sits on his bike armed at public square outside the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
James Campbell exercises his right to open carry holding a military style semi-automatic rifle near public square outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trump supporters, including one carrying a handgun, listen to "Code Pink" protesters, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A flag protrudes from a rifle muzzle on the back of a supporter of Donald Trump at a pro-Trump rally, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a rifle while waiting for a pro-Trump rally to begin, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Micah Naziri exercises his right to open carry holding a military style semi-automatic rifle at the Public Square outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of Donald Trump poses with a rifle while waiting for a pro-Trump rally to begin, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
James Campbell, who advocates for open carry, stands with a gun as police walk by in Cleveland Public Square, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man rides his bike armed at public square, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
